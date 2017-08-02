AC in the AM: Intriguing Possibilities For This Offense

said it even before training camp began. This offense -- his offense -- has more talent, more big-play potential and more enticing options than at any point in his previous five seasons with the Dolphins.Got to agree with him. So, in fact, does ESPN, who recently ranked the Dolphins’ skill players as the third most potent in the league behind only the Patriots and Steelers. When’s the last time the Dolphins have been in that kind of conversation? Gives you a good idea of how far they’ve come.“You look at our toolbox,” said running back. “I think we’re pretty well stacked.”Stacked with talent. Stacked with youth. Stacked with a group of players who, for the most part, have yet to reach their true potential. We see the promise on the practice field almost every day:making yet another one-handed catch;leaping high for a pass only he can catch;racing wide open down the sideline and tight endowning the middle of the field. Before Jay Ajayi went down with a concussion, his presence was also felt in each practice.Think what all of this could mean to Tannehill with so many directions he can go, so many game-changing players. Pick your poison. You’ve got all sorts of skill sets here, all sorts of ways of keeping a defense guessing. Who do you double team? Which way do you slant your defense?“It could be somebody different every game,” said Coach Adam Gase.These are the types of alternatives that fit so nicely into Gase’s offensive schemes. He wants to spread the ball around. Likes to create mismatches. Thrives on keeping a defense off balance. Now he has the roster to do just that.It was important a season ago having Ajayi, Landry and Stills play so well. They helped carry this offense and it’s remarkable to think about some of the numbers they compiled, all before their 25th birthday. But now we’re adding two important ingredients to the mix: A new-look Parker who has finally found his game and a healthy Thomas who is anxious to re-emerge as one of the league’s most productive tight ends.Granted there are others on offense that will have an impact –at tight end,andat running back, for instance - - but it is these five unique options that warrant our closest attention. Let’s take a quick look at each and what I expect their role to be:

In an ideal world, he will carry the ball 25-30 times a game, giving the Dolphins the perfect chain-moving ground option to take some of the attention off the passing game. We saw what he could do last season and that was indeed impressive. Now we’ll get to see how he responds to being the featured back from Day One and how he adjusts to defenses stacked against him. The concussion is concerning, but there is still plenty of time for Ajayi to recover.

It figures, with so much talent around him, that Landry will not be getting the ball with as much regularity as he has in his first three seasons. I mean, he’s averaging 96 catches a season, a remarkable number. But on the plus side he won’t be seeing as many double teams either and I fully expect him to remain Tannehill’s go-to option on third down.

His nine touchdown catches, and 17.3 yards per catch average, clearly illustrated what Stills and his big-play ability meant to this offense last season. He is the home run hitter, perhaps the fastest player on offense, and he provides a dimension that you just can’t teach. With the group around him now, he’ll rarely see coverage slanted in his direction, which could mean a lot of open space deep in the secondary.

This is the X-factor. While Parker was on the team last season, and actually put together some credible numbers (56 catches for 744 yards, 4 TDs), he wasn’t the impact player the Dolphins drafted him to be. That could very well change this season. This has been a huge offseason in his career, almost as if an internal light went on. He is finally in peak shape. He is eating right, adhering to everything the coaches tell him. He has a new focus and a renewed passion. If he stays on this course, and there is no reason to believe he won’t, Parker should have a breakout season and that would mean so much to this offense.

Could be the final piece this passing game needed. When Gase last coached him three years ago in Denver, Thomas was as difficult to cover as any tight end in the league, producing 24 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Broncos. Now he is back with Gase after two injury-marred seasons in Jacksonville and the hope is for Thomas to pick up where he left off with Gase. At his best, the Dolphins haven’t had a player quite like him since, maybe Keith Jackson, in the early 90s. He’ll spread the middle of the field and serve as an imposing target (6-5, 262 pounds) near the goal line. Gase’s playbook, I believe, is filled with plays just for Thomas.Now it’s about coming together, about feeding off each other’s strengths and about living up to the expectations that have been placed on this Formidable Five heading into the season.