AC in the AM: Key Roster Decisions Looming

The long, hot summer is winding down. The regular season is now just a matter of days away. So much has already come into focus for the Miami Dolphins. The starters, at least many of them, have already played in their final preseason game. Fine-tuning is taking place all over the practice field. A game plan for the season opener is being devised.But having said all of that, there remain issues to be resolved, a roster to be trimmed, personnel groupings to be finalized and some important roles to be determined. That’s what these next few weeks are about. We’ve seen some good. We’ve identified the concerns. Now, it must all come together and that, in truth, is what will ultimately define this team and the type of season it has.So what needs to be done? What issues need addressing? Where are the priorities at this precise moment? It’s got to start with the roster, figuring out the right 53 and practice squad and trying to factor in all the tempting possibilities that will hit the waiver wire this Saturday afternoon.The Dolphins must cut down their roster by Saturday at 4 p.m. to the regular season limit of 53 players. Up until this year, there was first a cut down to 75 and then to 53. But the NFL decided it made more sense to do it all at once, thus giving the coaches an extra week or so to evaluate and a final preseason game before roster decisions are made.That means it will go from 90 to 53 in a matter of hours, more than 1,100 players league wide hitting the pavement at about the same moment. Never before has this league seen an exodus of this magnitude at one time. The end result is going to have teams scrambling through names and scouting reports and 40 times. It comes down to a simple question: Is what’s out there better than what you already have?

Mike Tannenbaum, the Dolphins’ Executive Vice President of Football Operations, recently put it best in a television interview: “How does our 53rd player compare to a player out on the street? If we see an opportunity we have to take advantage of it.”What do I expect? I expect movement. I expect the Dolphins to work on the back end of their roster, whether it’s through trades or waiver wire additions. There are some tough personnel decisions coming up, some areas that could use additional help. It’ll be interesting to watch how the Dolphins approach this.The first challenge, before those 1,100-plus players even become a factor, is coming up with final evaluations of the current players on this roster. That’s what this preseason has been about, culminated by what happens this week.The Dolphins went into training camp with more depth than they have had in quite a while. Injuries, though, have now tested that depth, particularly at quarterback, offensive guard, linebacker and cornerback.

• Quarterback has been taken care of with the addition of, though right now there is uncertainty behind Cutler andwith two young players, each perhaps vying for a spot on the practice squad.

• Linebacker will get a boost once recently signedworks himself into shape, his ability to stop the run (584 tackles in eight seasons) clearly an important addition to this team. But it’s difficult to predict how soon Maualuga will be ready. He practiced for the first time on Sunday and feels confident he’ll be ready for the opener. That decision, though, has yet to be made.

• The starting left offensive guard spot remains open, the competition now apparently down toand. With veteranexpected to miss about half the season with a torn bicep and with fellow veteran Kraig Urbik waived injured over the weekend, does this mean the Dolphins will shop the waiver wire for additional depth? How some of the young guards fare in the final preseason game may help determine that.

• Cornerback was hit hard by the loss ofto a season-ending knee injury, a valuable player who started 15 games last season. The competition remains open betweenandfor the two starting jobs. Is there enough behind them? Is rookieready for significant playing time? All of that needs to be determined.Meanwhile, the toughest roster cuts figure to come at wide receiver and defensive end, clearly the two areas stockpiled with the most talent.

Do they keep five receivers or six? How doesfit into the equation given that he is so important to the return game? What about young players who have shown so much promise, players likeand Damore’ea Stringfellow? Wouldn’t want to be the one to trim that group.

Then there’s defensive end where the Dolphins appear to be four deep at the top – Cam Wake,and No. 1 pick– but have some intriguing young players, likeand, behind them. How many do you keep at such a vital position? I figure there’ll be some late nights this week at the training facility trying to figure that out.Indeed, some tough decisions lie ahead. By this time next week, the Dolphins will be down to 53 players and, for the most part, the major shuffling will be over. Then comes the most imposing challenge of all.Turning 53 into One.