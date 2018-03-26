AC in the AM: Newcomers Bringing Plenty To This Team

Let's see what we learned:
o First, a general thought about Gase. He has clearly put the disappointment of last season's 6-10 record behind him. He spoke on Tuesday with passion and energy and a real sense of conviction that many of the problems from a year ago have been addressed in a positive way. "I think we've added more than we've lost," he said. He admitted last year was "a learning experience for all of us" and that some of challenges and decisions he was facing just "wasn't in the (coaching) handbook." He is clearly ready and excited to move on.
o The most prevalent theme to come out of these 60 minutes of questions and answers was a deep down belief by Gase that the locker room has been strengthened with the addition of some "alpha dogs" and that strong, inspiring leadership will not be an issue with this team. It's clear that a change in culture was needed. You don't finish with that kind of record and stand pat. You've got to make tough decisions. You've got to make bold moves. The Gase quote that best summed that up: "Sometimes you have to add guys to show the other guys the right way."
o He also wanted players who can have a real effect on younger, less experienced players in their position group, someone like Sitton and the impact he can have on left tackle
o But the most important piece remains quarterback
o As for the offense in general, Gase suggested that he's going to spread the ball around more, creating different looks, incorporating new sets, shifting responsibilities from play to play. There is too much talent, too much diversity, to rely on one player to catch most of the passes. This has always been what Gase wanted and what his offense was ideally suited for. Now he'll get the chance to demonstrate that. "There are a lot of guys we need to get the ball to," he said.
o Like
o Like
o Yes, there is still plenty of time to continue to adjust this roster. Free agency remains an option. So are trades. The draft is quickly approaching. There are holes to be filled at tight end and linebacker, a placekicker to find, another defensive tackle, maybe even a young quarterback to groom behind Tannehill. Everything is being considered. Nothing is being ignored. Gase was asked a lot Tuesday about drafting a quarterback. "I'd like to," he said, "but I want him to be the right guy for us." Stay tuned on that one.
o I really believe the presence of new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will help Gase become a better head coach. There is a trust factor here since they have worked together before. But it's more than that. Loggains knows how Gase thinks, understands what he needs and when he needs it. He will lighten his workload, especially on game day, and will bring some fresh ideas to this offense that you just know Gase will embrace.
o With the addition of Sitton and Kilgore and the decision to bring back tackle