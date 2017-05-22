AC in the AM: Why The Dolphins Should Be Better

I know the schedule looks more challenging. That’s what happens when you finish second in your division the year before. I know there are so many moving parts that still need to come together. I understand the slate is clean and the turnaround of 2016 carries very little weight at this precise moment and I also understand it is only late May, the regular season opener still more than three months away.But as OTA’s begin this week, as we see these players on the field for the first time, as the sum total of all the offseason moves become apparent, what also is becoming apparent is that these Dolphins should be better, deeper and more proficient than they were in their first season under Coach Adam Gase.Here are some reasons why:

• Got to start with Gase: Everything seems different now with a full season in the rearview mirror. There is a comfort zone that has taken hold, a real understanding of expectations and terminology, a sense of purpose and confidence. You can’t touch it or always see it. But you can feel it is there. It is a byproduct of familiarity and trust. A year ago, Gase knew very little about his players. Now, there is very little he doesn’t know. That’s got to be a huge plus.

There was a long list of needs after the playoff loss to Pittsburgh. As we scan down this new-look roster, you can now check off just about every box. Help on the defensive line? Got it. More talent at linebacker? Taken care of. A playmaker at tight end? That’s why they now have. Between free agency and the draft, the Dolphins have fortified just about every concern. There are upgrades on both sides of the ball, which should become more evident as the offseason program ramps up with the on field practices.

While there are no guarantees which of the new players, either free agents or draft choices, will start, it is now undeniably clear that there is far more quality depth on this roster than there was a season ago. Based on early impressions, there are some interesting battles ahead at positions such as offensive guard, linebacker and defensive tackle. Look at the roster. Evaluate the competition. You’ll see the real potential for fewer drop-offs due to injuries.

Ryan Tannehill

This will be Tannehill’s second season in Gase’s offense. He knows the playbook. He understands the objectives. Coach and quarterback have developed a real feel for one another. Combine that with the fact that the knee injury he sustained last December has fully healed and you have the real possibility of this being Tannehill’s finest season.

Reshad Jones

When the veteran safety went down last season so much went down with him. Certain players you can easily replace. Others are more difficult. A few are downright impossible. Jones falls into the last category, which isn’t a reflection of a lack of depth as much as it is a case of this being a very special player, perhaps as good as any safety in the league. Now healthy again, this will undoubtedly be a much better defense with Jones in the lineup.

This may have been the biggest priority heading into the offseason with the Dolphins finishing 30th in the league against the run last season. Just the return of Jones (see above) will make a difference, but so will the impact of free agentsand Williams Hayes as well as a rookie class that featured five defensive players. I’m really looking forward, in particular, to seeing linebacker Raekown McMillan, who only led Ohio State in tackles the past two seasons.What this week is about, and the next several weeks for that matter, is introducing the new players to the type of atmosphere Gase and his staff have worked so hard to develop, outlining the expectations, exploring how each piece might fit and generally making sure each player has a grasp of the playbook and their specific assignments.You can only do so much in OTAs with no contact work allowed. But these days of May and June are more about building a foundation than anything else. And after a very productive offseason, it is clear that foundation is stronger and deeper than it has been a while. Now the real test is seeing how it all comes together and ultimately how all these upgrades translate into the bottom line record.