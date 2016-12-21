Ajayi Excited About Challenge Of Bills Rematch

has noticed that opponents have paid special attention to the Dolphins running game in recent weeks, but he should expect that to be turned up a notch Saturday.After Ajayi did the first time the Dolphins faced the Buffalo Bills, how could he expect anything else?As Dolphins fans — and no doubt the Bills — remember, Ajayi rushed for 214 yards in the 28-25 victory at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, in the process becoming the fourth player in NFL history after O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams with back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances.“I expect them respecting our rushing offense, putting a lot of guys in the box,” Ajayi said. “It’ll be a tough day, but I think we still want to be able to get some stuff done on the ground, and we’re excited for the challenge.”Ajayi’s rushing performance Oct. 23 ranks as the second-best in the NFL this season behind only a 236-yard outing by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell — also against the Bills.Buffalo coach Rex Ryan was asked this week whether he’d be making any adjustments to make sure Ajayi won’t run wild against his team again.“Probably a whole bunch,” Ryan said. “The man is impressive, to say the least. I love the way he’s got vision and he’s big and he’s strong and he runs hard. He’s a heck of a back. Obviously we’re going to make some adjustments. I believe we’ll make a better account of ourselves this time out.”Having a Dolphins opponent focus on stopping Ajayi has become the norm, and a reason his numbers have dropped since his spectacular October.Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen, though, says the stats are no indication of any decline by Ajayi.“The funny thing is, a lot of times he’s doing a lot of things better than even the 200-yard games,” Christensen said. “Sometimes the 200-yard games, those things come gushing out. The hard ones are when there’s not much there. I said last week, those 2-yard runs could be minus-2-yard runs. I think he’s running the ball better at this time of year than at any time during the season.“Defensive fronts, we’re getting heavy, heavy fronts and heavy boxes. The young man is banging it up in there and done a great job. I think what he has done is unbelievably impressive. You can’t refer to him as a rookie, because he’s not a rookie, but as far as his first time, really, with this many carries and 1,000 yards, I think (it has been) really a great year. (He) has not declined. He’s actually playing better right now than at any point.“He was a big key in jump-starting this thing when we were sitting there at 1-4, and I think he’ll be a big reason if we have success in these last two games, especially in Buffalo. Speaking of this game, he’s going to have to bang up in there on hard turf, and they’re going to have a little hate on, and he’ll have to be big this week again. It’ll be hard sledding again.”Ajayi is undeterred. It’s probably unrealistic to expect him to rush for 214 yards, but he’s confident the Dolphins again can have success on the ground against the Bills.“I think we were just clicking (in that first game),” Ajayi said. “We were running hard. (We were) healthy. (We) just had a good day against them and we plan to have another good day this (Saturday).”