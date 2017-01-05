Ajayi Excited To Play On The Big Stage

wasn’t a high-profile running back when the Dolphins faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in mid-October, but that most definitely has changed now that the teams are getting ready to face each other again in the playoffs.Now, Ajayi is a focal point for the game at Heinz Field on Sunday after a breakout season that featured 200-yard rushing performances, including one against those very Steelers.Ajayi said that while circumstances have changed from October until now, what hasn’t is his attitude.“I was confident that I would have a good day,” he said regarding his thoughts entering that October game.And now?“The confidence level hasn’t changed,” he said. “It’s exciting. Playoff game. Win or go home. The stakes are higher. It’s a great time to showcase your abilities on the big stage.”Ajayi did some major showcasing in that first Steelers-Dolphins game, rushing for 205 yards on 25 carries. His previous highs in his previous 13 NFL games had been 13 carries and 48 yards.Something magical just happened that day.“Jay was just running his behind off, to be honest,” guardsaid. “We were fighting and straining up front and he was just … man … running through a tackle here, running through a couple guys here. He just played very inspiring that game.”Said Ajayi: “It was kind of like my first time getting a good workload at running back. It was a good day for us, for me personally as well. I have the confidence that I can have a game like that. It was just about being consistent after that.”Pittsburgh coaches and players obviously haven’t forgotten what Ajayi did to them that day.They also will be looking to avoid what happened to the Buffalo Bills, who watched Ajayi run for 216 yards in October and then saw him go off for 204 yards in the rematch in December.“We’ve got work to do in preparation this week,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We’re not going to pretend like that was a lightning strike. Shoot, he ran for 200 on Buffalo the second time he played those guys. We respect him and what he’s capable of and we’ve got some work to do.”Ajayi said the first meeting won’t necessarily have a bearing on what he does against the Steelers on Sunday.“I don’t think it’s harder,” Ajayi said. “I think at the same time, we kind of know what they were at the time. But it’s a whole new team. The playoffs, they’ve gotten some guys back, we’ve gotten some guys. It’s kind of like a whole new game for us, I would say. So it’s just about us reading our keys, sticking to our game plan, executing. It’s a common opponent of course, but if we just handle what we need to do, I think we’ll be all right.”