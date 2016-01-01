Up Next
Ajayi Finalist For VIZIO Top Value Performer Trophy

Posted 24 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Trophy is given to the NFL player whose on-field performance most exceeds the value of their contract.

Running back Jay Ajayi’s breakout season has him in the running for an NFL annual award.

Ajayi is one of five finalists for the 10th annual VIZIO Top Value Performer Trophy, given to the NFL player whose on-field performance most exceeds the value of their contract.

In his second season in the NFL, Ajayi produced the third-best rushing performance in Dolphins history when he finished with 1,282 yards. Ajayi, who became the first NFL player since 2006 with three 200-yard games, was fourth in the league in rushing.

The other nominees for the award are Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, San Diego Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams and Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray.

The Top Value Performer is completely decided by fan votes. Voting is open now at VIZIO.com/TVP through Jan. 16.

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills won the award in 2014 for his performance with the New Orleans Saints, and he was followed by Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson as the 2015 winner.
