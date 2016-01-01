Ajayi Finalist For VIZIO Top Value Performer Trophy

Ajayi is one of five finalists for the 10th annual VIZIO Top Value Performer Trophy, given to the NFL player whose on-field performance most exceeds the value of their contract.
In his second season in the NFL, Ajayi produced the third-best rushing performance in Dolphins history when he finished with 1,282 yards. Ajayi, who became the first NFL player since 2006 with three 200-yard games, was fourth in the league in rushing.
The Top Value Performer is completely decided by fan votes. Voting is open now at VIZIO.com/TVP through Jan. 16.
