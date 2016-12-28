Ajayi Is A Fourth-Quarter Back

One could argue whether a running back truly can get stronger as a game goes along or whether he simply stays at the same strength level and the opposing defense loses some stamina.Either way, what is undeniable is the late-game successcontinues to have in this, his breakout season. The latest example came Saturday against the Buffalo Bills when his 57-yard run in overtime set up’ game-winning field goal.Here’s all you need to know about how devastating Ajayi has been late in games: There have been eight runs of 50 yards or plus in the NFL this season and Ajayi has three of them.“I think all throughout my career I’ve done a good job of being the workhorse throughout the games – through all four quarters – understanding the fourth quarter is usually the most important quarter to finish the game off, and I think it has been a great job,” Ajayi said. “Our O-line, they’ve been doing a great job finishing games, staying physical throughout the game. I know if I run hard the first three quarters, by the fourth quarter most defenses usually wear down, and they don’t want to keep having to tackle and wrap up. It’s just a mind-set, a mentality with our team and myself that you’re going to have to see us all four quarters, and it’s not going to stop.“You just have to stay diligent with it and continue to find ways to break through.”To refresh the memory, Ajayi’s long runs included his 62-yard game-clinching touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 53-yarder the following week against Buffalo.Ajayi’s rushing average of 6.1 yards in the fourth quarter easily tops his production for the first (4.7), second (3.8) or third quarter (4.6). Of the 15 running backs around the league with at least 200 rushing yards in the fourth quarter this season, Ajayi has the second-highest rushing average behind only Matt Jones (6.44) of the Washington Redskins.Quarterbackwas asked Wednesday what has impressed him the most about Ajayi.“Oh man, a lot,” Moore said. “He’s just getting better every day. His strength, his toughness, the way teams are loading the box and he knows there is one unblocked and he needs to make somebody miss. He’s been doing that consistently. He’s just all-around been really grinding weekly and getting better. I think mentally he maybe expects (a heavy workload), which is good. He knows going in, ‘Hey, I’m going to run the rock.’ He has a great mentality for that and has really been huge for this team.”Ajayi says taking care of his body has helped handle stay strong throughout the game and handle all the carries he’s gotten.He is quick to give an assist to members of the Dolphins staff, including Strength and Conditioning Coach Dave Puloka, for helping him get there.“I do a lot of stuff not just with ‘Coach P’ – Coach Puloka – but also with the sports science staff, (Director of Sports Performance) Wayne Diesel, and the trainers and making sure that my body always is at tip-top shape for the game,” Ajayi said. “Working with Wayne and ‘Coach P’ during the week, I try to prepare myself to be able to withstand all the hits and punishment of the game, so that I can stay in all four quarters, still feel fresh, still feel good and staying on my routine to make sure that I can handle a full workload.“I take pride in being able to withstand a lot of hits and being able to stick with the run game all throughout all four quarters.”