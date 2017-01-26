Ajayi Is Just Scratching The Surface

As Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum looked back Wednesday at the Dolphins’ 2016 season, he focused on the culture of accountability created by Head Coach Adam Gase.“The best players will play,” Tannenbaum said. “There’s countless examples of it. To me, one of the more noteworthy ones is here’s, who doesn’t even travel to Seattle, he’s our team MVP. That’s rare in our sport to happen and that says a lot about Jay and his work ethic and his resiliency and it says a lot about Adam and the culture of the best players will play.”The Dolphins also think Ajayi’s breakout 2016 performance was just the beginning for the running back from Boise State.Ajayi finished fourth in the NFL with 1,282 rushing yards, the third-highest total in Dolphins history behind only the totals produced by Ricky Williams in 2002 and 2003.“I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can be,” General Manager Chris Grier said. “He’ll become more patient at times and stuff. Part of it, too, is the offensive line. Guys have to stay healthy. With Jay, the one thing is, he wants to be good, he wants to be great. He’s young and he knows there’s things he can improve on. We’re excited for his future and it’s up to us to make sure that we surround him with good players and keep upgrading the offensive line so we can make sure he becomes a factor for years to come.”It indeed was a unique season for Ajayi, who went into training camp as the starter, saw veteranovertake him, was left in South Florida for the opener at Seattle, then took over for Foster and produced three 200-yard rushing performances.Grier said he wasn’t surprised by Ajayi’s performance in his second season after being a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft.“We always thought Jay was a good player,” Grier said. “If you remember, when Adam got here he was going to be the starter. He said he’s the starter. The one thing we always talked about, it as a really young room, with Damien (Williams) and (Kenyan) Drake. So we were looking for a veteran guy that could come in and be a mentor. When we met with Arian Foster, we spent time a lot of time talking to him. We told him, ‘You‘re going to be a 10-carry guy, catch four, five balls a game, but we’re going to play those young guys too.’ To his credit, that was the role he was coming in. He wasn’t coming in to be a workhorse again.“He and Adam hit it off and everything was good and we were just hoping that he could teach them how to be a pro in terms of preparation, studying and doing everything right. From that aspect, Arian was great with the guys. When he decided to retire, all the guys, all the running backs were shocked. I know Drake and all those guys were thinking about working out with him in the offseason. It became a close room and I think Arian played a big part in helping those guys grow up fast.”