Ajayi Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

once again has joined elite company.Ajayi became the third player in Dolphins history to be named Player of the Week three times in a season when he was honored Wednesday for his performance in the 34-31 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills. Ajayi joined cornerback Sam Madison, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week three times in 1999, and quarterback Dan Marino, who earned offensive honors three times in 1984 — the first season the NFL began handing out weekly awards.Against the Bills on Saturday, Ajayi rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown, and his 57-yard run in overtime set up’ game-winning field goal.Ajayi became the fourth running back in NFL history with three 200-yard rushing performances in the same season, as he joined O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and most recently Tiki Barber. Earlier this season, Ajayi joined Simpson, Campbell and former Dolphins running back Ricky Williams as the only backs in league history with consecutive 200-yard games.Ajayi also was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 6 and Week 7 when he rushed for 204 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers and 214 yards against those same Buffalo Bills. He became the first Dolphins player to win a Player of the Week award in consecutive weeks.His 410 yards against Buffalo in 2016 is the highest total in franchise history by a Dolphins running back against one team in the same season.The last time a Dolphins player had won two Player of the Week awards in the same season was in 2010 when kicker Dan Carpenter was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 6 and Week 8.The last Dolphins offensive player with two Player of the Week awards in the same season had been Williams, who was honored for Week 12 and Week 14 in 2002.With quarterbackwinning the award for his performance against the New York Jets, this marks the first time the Dolphins have had two different Offensive Player of the Week honorees in consecutive weeks. It’s happened twice on defense — in 1992 (LB Bryan Box in Week 4, S Louis Oliver in Week 5) and in 2014 (S Louis Delmas in Week 8, CB Brent Grimes in Week 9).Along with the Player of the Week award, Ajayi is among the three nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week and one of five nominees for the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week. Fans can vote on those awards until Friday.