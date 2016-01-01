Ajayi Named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

One day after the league recognizedfor his efforts, the fans did the same.Ajayi was announced Thursday as the winner of the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. He won for his performance in the 34-31 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday when he rushed for 206 yards, including a 57-yard run to set up the game-winning field goal.This is Ajayi’s third award of the season, all three of them coming in the games where he rushed for more than 200 yards. It’s the most for any NFL player this season.As a result of Ajayi’s win in fan voting, $2,000 will be given to The USO in his name.The other nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week were Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers and David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers won the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.