Ajayi Nominated For Two NFL Awards; Read Here

The Dolphins running back was announced Tuesday as one of the nominees for both the FedEx Ground Player of the Week, as well as the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week.
Against the Bills, Ajayi rushed for 206 yards, including a 57-yard run in overtime that set up
Ajayi is one of three nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week, along with David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals and Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The other nominees for the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week are 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro and Cleveland Browns special teams player Jamie Meder.
Fans may vote for one of these five performers on www.nfl.com/castrol-edge through Friday at 3 p.m. ET to determine the winner, who will be announced Friday on “NFL Total Access” on NFL Network and then posted on NFL.com.
Fans can vote for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week winner by going to NFL.com and the NFL Twitter page (@NFL) and tweeting the nominee’s name plus #AirAndGround.
Ajayi won the FedExGround Player of the Week award in Week 6 and Week 7 when he had his first two 200-yard rushing performances of the season. He also was a nominee for the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week in Week 3 for his game-winning touchdown run in overtime against the Cleveland Browns.