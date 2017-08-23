Alumni 5: 5 Questions with Jimmy Cefalo

What was the greatest moment in your career?

I think the greatest moment was winning the (1982) AFC Championship against the Jets when we flooded the Orange Bowl. It was the highlight because you always dream of qualifying for a Super Bowl and at that moment I realized that I was part of a pretty special team. I scored a touchdown in that Super Bowl and that would have been better, but we got beat.

Who was the best player you ever saw?

It’s got to be Dan Marino. He did so many remarkable things, with his feet, his arm, and his head that I don’t know if anyone holds a candle to it. He was just a remarkable athlete and competitor and I can’t even imagine being on the field with somebody better, and I was on the field with a lot of good players, both as a teammate and as an opponent, including Joe Montana. I just can’t imagine anybody being a better all-around football player than Dan.

What former teammate are you closet with?

There are a couple of them. Joe (Rose) and I are awfully close. We roomed together for a number of years, he’s the godfather for my youngest child, I’m the godfather for his son. We do the games together (on radio). Joe’s like a brother to me. The other one, equally as close, is Mark Dennard. Mark and I roomed together for a long time and we still remain great friends to this day. We talk once every couple of months and spend a lot of time together. I’ve always been really close to both of them.

What would you have done for a career if it wasn’t for football?

I would have been a broadcaster. That’s what I always wanted to do. I might have been working for a newspaper someplace or a television station. It always was what I wanted. When I was 17 years old in high school, the New York Times was doing a series of articles on recruiting and so they wanted a football coach, an athletic director, and a player to write articles about recruiting. So they went to Joe Paterno, then they went to the highest recruited basketball player, who was Moses Malone, and he couldn’t write the article, so then they came to me, because I was the highest recruited football player in the country and I wrote the article. So I started then and wound up doing 13 op-ed pieces for them over the next ten years or so.

What is the funniest moment you saw in the locker room?

It was after Super Bowl XVII when we got beat by the Redskins at the Rose Bowl. NBC was in there, and I think Ahmad Rashad was doing an interview in the loser’s locker room. Because of all the lights and hookups, the electricity went off. So they wound up hooking up some kind of spotlight, a kind of emergency light, on Coach Shula. It was the last time in United States history when a president ever called a losing locker room. You could hear the voice crackle and Ahmad said, “Coach Shula, President Reagan would like to say something to you. He’s live at the White House.” And you heard some silence, and then, “Uh, uh, I know how you feel.” And Shula, with that jaw jutting out, said, “No, Mr. President, you don’t.” And we all started to laugh because Shula was as mad as a hornet. I don’t even know what Reagan said to him or he said to Reagan after that, but ano