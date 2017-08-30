Alumni 5: A.J. Duhe

What was the greatest moment in your career?

Obviously, the Jets game (the 1982 AFC Championship Game where he had three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown) had to be the greatest game in my career, but the greatest moment may have been when I was drafted. You don’t have a career until you get drafted. Having the opportunity to get drafted by Coach (Don) Shula was a blessing and created my eight-year career with the Dolphins, highlighted by the game in the AFC Championship against the Jets.

What is the funniest thing you ever saw in a game?

The “snowplow” game up in New England. You look back at it now and say it was funny, but at the time I was startled it was so bizarre. You look at it now and wonder how in the hell did that happen? It was a comedy of errors, but at the time it was like, “What’s going on here? Why is a snowplow coming out here?” It happened during a TV timeout and I was on the field as part of the field goal block team. The guy just went to the 20- or 25-yard line, whatever it was, and cleared off his little half-moon, and the next thing you know we realized, “Damn, their kicker is going to be kicking off a pretty good surface.”

Who was the best player you ever saw?

I would say Dan Marino. I played two seasons with Dan, and he was at his best after I left the game; those first two years was a learning curve for him. But you could see right away he was something special. Mel Blount and Tony Dorsett were phenomenal as well. Probably Dorsett was the most accomplished player who played throughout my career.

Probably Bob Baumhower. He was my roommate, running mate, pal, from the day we got drafted. We played the Senior Bow together and I kind of bonded with him a little bit there and coincidentally we both got drafted by the Dolphins. They put us as roommates throughout training camp and on road trips and to this day we still stay in touch. He was my dearest friend during my playing career and now in my post-career, and our wives are very friendly as well. They text each other all the time.

What career would you be in if you weren’t playing football?

My mother encouraged me to go to college. I came from a small town In Louisiana and back in those days there weren’t a whole lot of people there that went to college. They made a living working in plants or factories. My mother encouraged me to go to college, get an education, have a profession, be an accountant, be a lawyer, be somebody that would have long-term plans. Once I saw I was going to be a high round draft pick that all changed. But I did graduate and got my degree.