Alumni 5: Five Questions With Bob Griese

What was THE BEST COACHING ADVICE YOU EVER GOT?

Back when I was a freshman at Purdue, my form wasn’t very good. I was a baseball player and threw a football with a three-quarter or sidearm motion like it was a baseball. I really didn’t know how to throw a football. But Bob DeMoss was my quarterback coach at Purdue and in the spring of my freshman year he showed me how to throw a football properly. I stayed at Purdue all summer working on how he showed me how to throw. So the best advice I got was how to throw a football.

What WAS THE GREATEST MOMENT OF YOUR CAREER?

That’s pretty easy – winning Super Bowl VII and going undefeated. After we lost the Super Bowl in 1971, Coach Shula told the team, “You’ll have to work even harder just to get back there.” So the next season we had to win all of those games to get back to where we were a year ago, and when we did get back to the Super Bowl after all that work we were determined not to lose it again. So winning that game was the best moment of my career because we finally made it to the top, and going undefeated made it even better.

What is the funniest thing you saw in the locker room?

I At our training facility I had the locker next to Earl Morrall, and he had a rocking chair there. Because Earl was the oldest guy on the team by far, equipment manager Danny Dowe brought out a rocking chair he had in the back of the equipment room and put it in front of Earl’s locker. Everybody would come in from practice and they were all tired. Since everyone else had a folding chair, the first one in the locker room – usually a defensive lineman – would go and sit in Earl’s chair. He didn’t care, as long as he got it back when he came in.

Who was the best player you ever saw?

It would have to be Paul Warfield. When we traded for him from Cleveland in 1970 we didn’t have many good receivers, certainly none like that. When he came in, he upgraded our passing game 100 percent.

What do you miss most about not playing?

An open receiver in the end zone.