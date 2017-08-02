Alumni 5: Five Questions With Jason Taylor

What WAS THE GREATEST MOMENT IN YOUR CAREER?

It evolved over the last 20 years. At first my greatest moment was getting drafted. Then my greatest moment was winning Defensive Player of the Year. Then winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year was a great moment. It’s now been culminated by being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s probably my greatest achievement. But really the singular greatest moment was winning my last game and my teammates, for whatever reason, finding me worthy of being carried off the field. That was pretty special.

WHAT CAREER WOULD YOU HAVE BEEN IN IT IF WEREN’T FOR FOOTBALL?

That’s a good question. I went to school as a pre-law major, wanting to be an attorney. That kind of changed quickly when I saw the workload and understood what goes into becoming one. I really don’t know. God picked the right job for me, because he knew if I had to get a real job I probably wouldn’t make it, so he let me be an athlete.

WHAT IS THE BEST COACHING ADVICE YOU EVER GOT?

Wow, I’ve gotten so much good advice I can’t really pinpoint one. The competitiveness of Jimmy Johnson and the way he always stressed competing every day, every day should be a battle, practices should be so hard that the game seems easy, that always stuck with me. Nick Saban was a stickler for details. “The devil is in the details” from Nick always stuck with me. There are so many great pieces of advice I was able to get from my coaches.

WHO WAS THE BEST PLAYER YOU EVER SAW?

I probably would say Jonathan Ogden of the Baltimore Ravens for sure. As a left tackle he was one of the toughest matchups I ever had to deal with. And Tom Brady. He’s as good as advertised -- everything he does just adds up, making him tough to beat.

WHAT DO YOU MISS MOST ABOUT NOT PLAYING ANYMORE?

I miss the guys, number one. And I miss Sunday mornings and the buildup to kickoff. Those hours, when you wake up at 8:00 o’clock, getting ready, getting in the shower, getting your mindset going for the competition, and the fanfare -- everything that goes along with NFL Sundays. That Sunday morning and early afternoon time before kickoff is a feeling you just can’t get.