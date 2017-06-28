Alumni 5: Five Questions With Kim Bokamper

What is the funniest moment you saw on the field during your career?

We were playing at Baltimore one year and Larry Gordon was the other outside linebacker. We faced each other in the huddle, and that game we were all wearing our white uniforms. We had just made our defensive call and I looked at Larry and said, “What’s that?”

Larry said, “What?” and I said, “Larry, look at your jersey.”

So he looked down and saw he had a mustard stain on his jersey.

He said, “I had a hot dog on the sideline. I was hungry. I guess I must have spilled some mustard.”

I never saw anything like it.

What is the strangest thing you ever saw on a road trip?

We were in Buffalo, and as was typical of the time up there, there were quite a few skirmishes in the stands. In particular, there was a nasty one to the right of us by the sideline near the corner of the end zone. We heard this commotion and saw a big brawl going on over there. The police came down and I remember looking over and there was one guy they threw over the wall. He landed on the ground and they jumped on him.

The police ended up picking the guy up, his shoes had fallen off, and he was in pretty bad shape. They handcuffed him with his hands behind his back, stuck his shoes in the front of his pants, and started to drag him out behind our bench.

Obviously this guy was going to be arrested and would be facing some legal issues. And as they were dragging him out, he could barely stand on his toes and it looked like he was hurting all over.

But despite all that, when he got behind our bench, he had time enough to look over and yell, “you guys suck!” That cracked all of us up.

What is the greatest moment of your career?

The moment in the AFC Championship Game against the Jets (in 1982) when I realized we were going to win the game and go to the Super Bowl. That was probably the greatest moment I had in the NFL.

What is the best coaching advice you ever got?

It was back in high school (Milpitas High School in California), and my coach, Jim Ferguson said, “If you do what I say, you’ll be fine.”

I know that’s pretty vague, but it taught me to listen. If the coach said “Put your helmet on this guys’ hip,” then I put my helmet on his hip. That’s how he taught me to do the fundamentals right. He was basically saying that if I do what I am telling you, you’ll be fine. And I’ve done that my whole football career and most of my life outside of football.

Who was the best player you ever saw?

Not counting Dan (Marino) I would say Earl Campbell.

He probably would be my generation’s Gayle Sayers -- a shortened career, but he got everything he could out of it.