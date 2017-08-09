Alumni 5: Five Questions With Nat Moore

What was your best sport after football?

Basketball. It actually was my first love and I enjoyed it because it gave me a chance to use all of my athletic ability, whether it was shooting, whether it was defense, whether it was rebounding. Just the ability to showcase my athleticism. I was All-City in high school (Miami Edison Senior High School) and played a year of basketball in junior college before I went to Florida to play football. If I had been 2-1/2 inches taller I would have been a basketball player, not a football player.

What would you have done for a career if it wasn’t for football?

I probably would have been a coach. I think my willingness to lend the knowledge that I was given in athletics has always had me in a coaching mood, whether it was actually physically helping guys along the way that I see trying to reach their potential.

WHAT IS THE BEST COACHING ADVICE YOU EVER GOT?

I’d been a running back my entire life and I get drafted by the Dolphins, and there was a guy by the name of Don Breaux, who was coming to Florida, and he had been a coach with the Houston Oilers, and he was a receivers coach. I said to him, “Coach, I’m going to be asked to play wide receiver and I know nothing about it. So what tips can you give me that will help me be a better wide receiver?”

And he looked me straight in the face and he said, “When you go over the middle, catch the ball. They’re going to hit you anyway. It sure doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to get hit for nothing.”

Most guys are intimidated. They’re trying not to get hit so they don’t catch the ball. He’s like, “they’re going to hit you anyway, so just catch the damn ball.” So if you go back and look at my career, not only was I a guy who put the ball in the end zone, but I was notorious for making the plays over the middle.

What was the greatest moment in your career?

I would honestly say because of my makeup, probably the greatest and the worst was making it to the Super Bowl in 1982 and then losing it. If you understand that I came in right after the Dolphins went to three straight Super Bowls, and being a guy that never focused on my own accolades, it was all about getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it. My greatest accomplishment was in ’82 when we finally got there. And that was the greatest day to start and the worst day to end. I actually wanted to give up football at the end of that day.

Who is the best player you ever saw?

Earl Campbell was pretty good. He had the ability to run through people, over people, and around people. He reminded me so much of Jim Brown because he knew what it took to have energy the entire game. Jim Brown used to use the old deal where it’s easy to get knocked down or fall down, but all the energy is used getting up. When you’re carrying the ball 25 or 30 times a game you expend a lot of energy getting up off the ground. So Jim Brown’s teammates would always come over and help him up. And Earl got to where he would always lay down there until some of the linemen would come over and help pick him up. And no matter how much you beat on Earl, at the end of the game, in the fourth quarter, he was just as fresh as all outdoors, because other than running over you he used no energy to get up off the field.