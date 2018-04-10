  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Alumni 5: Terrell Buckley

Posted 1 hour ago

Who was the toughest wide receiver you faced?

Terrell Buckley: ”Man, there's a bunch of them. But the number one and I think he is the greatest football player of all time, Jerry Rice.”

Who set the bar at your position?

Buckley: “It was a couple guys. I would say number one was Deion Sanders as well as Aeneas Williams and Darrell Green.”


What player did you admire growing up?

Buckley: “Sweetness, Walter Payton.”

What was the most memorable moment of your career?

Buckley: “I have two memories — winning the Super Bowl and every opening day. Thirteen years of opening days — those are the most special memories.”

What coach had the biggest influence on your playing career?

Buckley: “Mel Phillips. Mel was my defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins.”

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins