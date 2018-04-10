Alumni 5: Terrell Buckley

Terrell Buckley: ”Man, there's a bunch of them. But the number one and I think he is the greatest football player of all time, Jerry Rice.”

Buckley: “It was a couple guys. I would say number one was Deion Sanders as well as Aeneas Williams and Darrell Green.”

Buckley: “Sweetness, Walter Payton.”Buckley: “I have two memories — winning the Super Bowl and every opening day. Thirteen years of opening days — those are the most special memories.”

Buckley: “Mel Phillips. Mel was my defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins.”