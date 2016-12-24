Alumni Community Spotlight: Dwight Stephenson

If anyone exemplified Teddy Roosevelt’s saying of “Speak softly, but carry a big stick,” it would be Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dwight Stephenson.Regarded as one of the greatest centers ever to play the game despite a career cut all too short because of an injury, Stephenson led by example, both on and off the field. Soft-spoken and humble, Stephenson never was one to talk about his own performance, instead deflecting any accolades that came his way to his teammates. And the same is true for his off-field charitable contributions as well.Stephenson put as much time into charity work as any Dolphin, and was recognized for those efforts when he won the NFL Man of the Year Award in 1985, the league’s highest off-field honor that is given annually to the player who best exemplifies community service. Only two other Dolphins besides Stephenson have won that award -- Dan Marino and Jason Taylor. But as he did as a player, Stephenson prefers to credit others for the positive impact he has had on the South Florida community, both during his career and after it.“I’ve been involved with United Cerebral Palsy for over 30 years,” said Stephenson, and characteristically he then pointed to others for their contributions. “It’s a great organization, great people, and a very worthwhile charity.”Starting when he was still playing for the Dolphins and continuing to this day, Stephenson believed in their core principles to maximize every person’s potential, aid in their development, provide support services, and enhance the lives of the people they touch.“A lot of their work is with kids who have to deal with their situation,” he said. “And the support services they’re provided is something that they really need. A lot of great organizations do a lot of things for kids. But children with Cerebral Palsy aren’t able to do a lot of things. United Cerebral Palsy not only helps kids deal with that, but also teenagers and adults as well.“They try to help them out in so many ways. They work with different organizations to help get them jobs so they can feel productive. If they’re happy they feel there is a purpose for them in life. It helps give them real meaning on an everyday basis. It’s a great organization and I’m happy to be involved with them.”In his three decades working with the South Florida branch of the organization, Stephenson has been involved in almost every facet of their operation, willing to help out in any role where he can make a significant contribution.“I do a lot of different things for them,” he said. “I’ve been on the Board for a long time. I try to help out with a lot of their projects. Perhaps the area where I can help the most is working with them to find different ways of raising money, whether it’s their charity golf tournament or some of their other fund-raising activities.”But that is only one area of Stephenson’s charitable involvement. Having been a part of the South Florida community for so long, he and his wife, Dinah, have been an integral part of so many charitable programs that they formed the Dwight Stephenson Foundation in 2007 to unify all their activities under one umbrella.“After numerous years of supporting various charities, we realized a longtime vision of creating a charitable organization ourselves,” he said.“Football has afforded me an opportunity to give something back, and the foundation is a great way for Dinah and I to help people out. We focus on children and their families, and it allows us to generate funds and increase the support of charities that are near and dear to our hearts.”In addition to United Cerebral Palsy, the Foundation generates funding for a variety of other charitable organizations including The Urban League of Broward County and The YMCA, to name a few. Through the Foundation’s Dwight’s Computers for Kids program, the Foundation purchases new computers for low income families in South Florida to help students and allow them to gain the technical skills needed to compete for jobs in the global economy.And Stephenson doesn’t just stay in the office; just as he did as a center during his playing days, he isn’t afraid to do the grunt work necessary for success. Whether it’s supervising all the golf course details at the foundations’ annual fund-raising tournament or working directly with kids at any number of scholastic programs, Stephenson rolls up his sleeves and pitches right in. And whenever the Miami Dolphins hold a charitable event involving their alumni, they can always count on his involvement. It’s no wonder Stephenson is one of the most visible individuals in the South Florida community.“I saw a lot of people helping out in the community when I first got to the Dolphins, so I wanted to do my part,” said Stephenson. “I’m lucky I’ve been in a position to help make a difference in people’s lives, and it’s gratifying to see the programs that I support provide assistance to families that need it. I think it’s important to help other people, and I want to continue to do my part.”Sounds like he’ll keep on carrying that big stick for a long time to come.