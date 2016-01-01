Alumni Community Spotlight: Nat Moore

There are a lot of current and former Dolphins players who are actively involved in community and charitable activities, but only one has had a team award named in his honor for his work in that field – Nat Moore.Moore has been a visible and energetic part of the South Florida community ever since he joined the Dolphins as a rookie in 1974, first as a frequent contributor to the many outreach programs sponsored by the team and later as the head of the Nat Moore Foundation. In recognition of Moore’s 40-year involvement in charitable activities in South Florida, the Dolphins established the Nat Moore Community Service Award, given annually to the player on the team who demonstrates a commitment to charitable and civic service. It is the Dolphins’ highest off-field honor.Although his playing days are well behind him, if Moore were still active, he would probably contend for the award every year, so deep and wide is his charitable portfolio. He started his foundation in order to house all of his activities under one umbrella and align them all around a common theme: “Helping kids help themselves.” As Moore would be the first to tell you, those projects can take many forms and goes back a long way.“I’ve been involved with the Family Christian Association of America (FCAA) from 1978,” said Moore. “It benefits inner city kids. It’s a program that includes day care, child care, and after-school programs that allows parents to drop off their kids and feel good about them while they work. A lot of single parent moms or families can’t afford day care. But the FCAA supplies those services and they’ve been doing it for almost 40 years. Because I go back a long way with them, in a sense they’ve become my pet charity. “When I first started with them they had five day care programs across the county and had about 23 after school programs. They go into a school after 3:30, rent the place and provide arts and crafts and sports programs, things like that. It helps keep the kids off the streets and busy while their parents are still working rather than them being home by themselves.“We’ve helped the Boy Scouts and a lot of smaller agencies like churches that provide after school programs. If you can get them $10,000 it means the world to them. I always try to look at the organizations where the least amount of money does the most -- that’s the real grass roots, where you can really make a difference. You can do more for them if you can help them.“If we can keep kids from going down the road of hopelessness where they develop an ‘I’ve got nothing to lose’ attitude by keeping the doors open at some of these small, but worthwhile programs that can’t fend for themselves, then we really are providing a needed service. It’s important.”One of the other lynchpins of Moore’s foundation is providing various scholarships to help defray educational costs. And sometimes that means getting involved with some agencies that aren’t well-known but do great work.“One program I’m very proud of is our support of the Dade Amateur Golf Association (DAGA), which is junior golf,” said Moore. “The best part of junior golf is that it teaches life skills. We found out that there are tons of scholarships – everything always goes back to education – that are available to women that play golf. If they go through DAGA, when they graduate high school we can help get them a college education.“It’s all about helping South Florida youth. And the scholarships are one of the most important things. Educating young people, giving them the opportunity to better themselves through the gift of knowledge -- that’s really what we’re trying to do.”In pursuit of that goal, Moore not only aligns himself with existing programs that provide scholarships, he also raises money directly through his foundation to provide educational opportunities to those who may not be able to afford them. Sometimes that help follows traditional pathways, and sometimes Moore and the foundation think outside the box.“What I really do is go out and raise money and give it back to deserving kids or organizations,” he said. “Nothing bothers me more than to see kids standing on the corner asking for donations to go play in a championship game. We’ve told these kids to stay out of trouble, do the right thing, play sports. If you’re out there playing sports, you aren’t getting in trouble. And then when they win, because their parents aren’t affluent, they don’t have the funding to go and participate in those championship games.“So my foundation created a fund where you could get up to $5,000 to help defray some of the costs if you are playing for a regional or national championship. It’s a kind of reward for staying out of trouble, doing the right thing.”Raising money for the scholarships isn’t easy, but Moore is not afraid of hard work. Whether it’s making phone calls, knocking on doors, or organizing a golf tournament, Moore has spent countless hours to provide the funding for the foundations’ programs. To him, where there’s a will there’s a way, especially when it’s for a good cause.“By giving kids the tools to be successful, they can go out and have a good life,” he said. “We do a lot of different things to raise money and we hold one major event a year, a golf tournament at Doral in March that Canon has helped sponsor for the last 17 years. Our goal is to raise as much money as we can for the scholarships we provide. The more money we get in the fund, the more kids we can help.“It’s been gratifying to see people we’ve helped over the years go on to college and get great jobs and become successful. It shows we’re on the right track, doing the right thing. It’s really about giving kids a chance.”Moore recognizes that he is in a unique position to make a difference in the South Florida community, an area that has always been his home. A Miami native who played his scholastic ball at Edison High before starring at the University of Florida, he fashioned an outstanding career with the Dolphins, making the Pro Bowl and eventually being selected to the team’s Honor Roll. His visibility as a Dolphin, coupled with his deep roots in the Miami area, has given him an opportunity to give back to his hometown, a responsibility he takes seriously.“I’m a believer in helping others,” he said. “I was given a lot and usually when you receive these gifts it’s not all for you. It’s for you to do for others and help others. That’s why I do things like that, especially where it benefits kids. I know that if it had not been for sports when I was growing up, if it hadn’t been for some of my mentors, keeping me out of trouble when there were a lot of things pulling me that way, I don’t know where I would have ended up. I wouldn’t have this platform, and I feel it’s my responsibility to use it.“The team’s Thanksgiving turkey giveaway is just one example. When I was seven or eight years old I would have loved to have turkey every Thanksgiving, to be able to sit down and have a real meal with my family. That’s the reason we started it; it used to be a prank we pulled on other players, and then we realized there are people out there who are starving and can’t have Thanksgiving dinner. So we decided to do something about it and started to give away as many Thanksgiving turkeys as possible to people who couldn’t afford them.“I treat people the way I wanted to be treated. I just believe that, if you do to others as you would have them do to you, you’ll never go wrong.”