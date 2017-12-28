Bo Knows: Dolphins - Bills Rivalry

I think the streak created the rivalry. Early on, it wan’t much of a rivalry because it was too one sided. I thought the Jets were a bigger rival. Baltimore was still part of the AFC East and they were a bigger rival and so was New England. In the pecking order, the Bills were probably the bottom rung as far as rivalries go. I think after the streak ended they got pretty good when they got guys like Joe Cribbs. Once they became more of a competitive team they moved up the ladder as far as a rival.
A few years later, the rivalry flipped when the Bills became a dominate team with Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and the rest of those guys. I just remember how good that football team was. People usually ridicule me when I say this, but I think to this day that the Buffalo Bills going to four straight Super Bowls is probably one of the greatest feats I have ever seen in the history of the NFL. People say that they didn’t win, but I know how tough it is to get to one Super Bowl. For them to go to four straight without slipping up is remarkable. They were just a dominate football team.
The Dolphins will face the Bills for the second time in three weeks Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. I think the advantage is if you are the home team in the second game. You don’t have to travel. You get an extra day’s work. I think with having lost the first game up that that the feeling is still pretty fresh. I think everybody wants a little payback. If you’re going to lose one, I think it’s best to lose the first one on the road and then come home for the second game. I think that’s the better situation.