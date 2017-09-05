Buccaneers VS. Dolphins Game Update From the NFL

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida, the Miami Dolphins home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, will instead be played in Week 11 on Sunday, November 19, the NFL announced today.



The NFL announced yesterday that in the interest of public safety in light of the continuing state of emergency, the league, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, would not play an NFL game in South Florida this week.



Your tickets and parking for this Sunday’s game will remain valid for the rescheduled game at Hard Rock Stadium November 19 against the Buccaneers at 1:00pm.



Please take all necessary precautions to stay safe during the storm. The entire Dolphins organization wishes you the best during this important time. We will email you with more information as soon as the storm passes.