Burke Brings An Energy And Fire To The Game

Matt Burke is all in on game day, an intense competitor on the sideline not afraid to let his feelings show. And the Dolphins’ new defensive coordinator prepares for the rigors of the NFL by getting away. Far away.



Burke, who was promoted from linebackers coach Thursday to replace new Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, revealed in a conference call he gets ready for the start of an NFL season by taking trips to faraway places.



“I’ve really taken to traveling a lot in the offseason when we have our down time,” Burke said. “You guys know as well as anybody it’s a high-performance, high-stress business and it’s kind of my way to get away from things. I tend to take a pretty big trip outside the country every year and go hiking mountains or go backpacking around the world somewhere. It’s kind of my reset before a season gets going, just steady me back and kind of ready myself for the long haul. I haven’t planned anything yet this year, but I’ll let you guys know when I do.”



Burke did tell reporters about his adventures last offseason.



“The last two years I’ve been to Africa,” he said. “Last year I did more safari-type stuff in Botswana and Zambia, South Africa. The year before that, I’d actually gone to Uganda for a little bit and did some charity work with (Dolphins assistant offensive line coach) Jeremiah Washburn and then I went and climbed (Mount) Kilimanjaro. I’ve been to Africa two years in a row, so I’m not sure. Maybe (I’ll go there) a third time or I’ll figure out another part of the world.”



Burke graduated from Dartmouth, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise when he says he considered himself an analytical type of coach.



The coach who gave him his start in the NFL was Jim Schwartz, the fiery former Detroit Lions head coach and former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator now running the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles.



Burke said he learned a lot from Schwartz in their 10 years together, and the two have the same kind of intensity on game day.



“I like to think I bring a certain level of energy and fire in this game,” Burke said. “We can say a lot of what we want and obviously having somewhat of an academic background, I take an analytical approach to things, but this game is about emotion as much as anything. I don’t know if I’m going to steal his patented fist pump or anything like that, but I’ll probably cuss a little bit than VJ did on the sideline, so I hope the guys are ready for that.”