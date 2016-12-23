Bushrod Is A Model Of Consistency

A lot was made of the Dolphins having four first-round picks on their offensive line this season, but there simply is no way to overlook the contributions of the fifth starter.wasn’t a first-round pick likeor Ja’Wuan James, but the veteran has proven valuable, durable in his first season with the Dolphins and, perhaps most importantly, the ultimate team player.Bushrod was a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle when he signed with the Dolphins in the offseason, but it’s at right guard where he’s contributed to the success of the Dolphins. He has started every game and played every snap on offense except for two in the October game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.“When you play left tackle, it’s a badge of honor,” Albert said. “Sometimes some guys can’t take that. For him to put his pride away and battle away like he’s doing, that shows his unselfishness and love that he has for football.”It was Albert’s presence in the lineup that forced Bushrod to line up at guard, something he understood from the time he signed with the Dolphins.It was a big adjustment no doubt for Bushrod, but one that he’s happily made since it’s led to him playing for a winning team.“This is the reason why I came here,” Bushrod said. “That was the reason (Head Coach Adam) Gase wanted to give me this opportunity and I’m appreciative that he did give me this opportunity, but this is the reason why you come back. As a football player, as an individual going into my 10th year, you want to be on a team that is competing every single day or a team with good people, a good locker room. And that’s what we have going here.“And when you can win, you can see the confidence but the swagger of our team just go up a little bit more. So if we can just continue to keep feeding off each other and pushing one more inch, keep pushing, keep pushing, at the end of the day we’ll be a much happier team, a much happier squad.”Bushrod played under Gase last season in Chicago when Gase was the Bears’ offensive coordinator and the two developed enough of a rapport that a reunion in Miami made sense for both parties.It has been a win-win situation for both.“He probably could have made some different decisions and maybe he could have gone somewhere else for more money, but the fact that he had some faith in us to try to help him get healthy (and) get an opportunity to play this year, that was a great thing for us because he did have faith in us doing the right thing,” Gase said. “He stuck with what he was trying to do, which was get to as close to 100 percent as possible and then to learn a new position was … not many guys would do that. He probably could have had some opportunities to go somewhere else and still play tackle and we felt like we were in great shape with the players that we had and felt like we needed some help at guard. He stepped in and did everything he could to learn that position as fast as possible. His leadership ability is really something that’s unique, and the way that he goes about his business as a veteran player is something you want younger guys to see.“He’s fought his way through probably some ups and downs throughout the season where it hasn’t been as easy as probably what it looks like right now. When you do change positions, especially going from one side of the line to the other, let alone going outside to inside, it's just a different view from the position you’re playing. He kept fighting through it and he tried to learn as fast as possible, and he’s done a great job with that. I know he’s still trying to get better.”For his part, Bushrod is taking the same live-in-the-moment approach the whole team has taking all season when it comes to assessing his performance.“Just gotta keep fighting, man, just got to keep fighting to get the job done,” he said. “I just want to contribute. That’s why I’m here. Ever since I’ve had the opportunity to start, I’ve had that mentality that I want to contribute in any way that I can and try to minimize my mistakes and do whatever I can to help this team and not hurt this team. Sometimes mistakes do happen, but you have to fight to forget it and fight to just find a way to keep refocusing and doing the job.”