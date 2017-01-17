Bushrod Wants To Keep Going

As disappointed as he was after the Dolphins’ playoff loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran offensive linemanstill found himself in a different place — and in many ways better — compared to this time last year.At the start of the 2016 offseason, Bushrod was contemplating retirement as a clear option. Now, he says he wants to keep playing.Specifically, he wants to keep playing for the Dolphins. Bushrod is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but he made it clear his preference was to stay in Miami.“I don’t want to move again,” Bushrod said. “Yeah, I had fun. My body feels good. Between our training staff and our strength and conditioning staff, my masseuse, a couple of people I use and the physical therapist, between all that, I feel OK. You’ve always got to battle through things, especially when you get older in this league, but you do what you gotta do to take care of you. Going forward, if it’s God’s plan, it is. If it’s not, it’s not. But I’d like to keep it going if we can maybe work something out.”Bushrod signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins last offseason after spending three years with the Chicago Bears. He came to Miami to rejoin Adam Gase, who had been his offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015, and for the chance to become a starter again.Bushrod accepted a move from left tackle, the position he had played his entire career, to right guard to fill a void on a Dolphins offensive line that featured four first-round picks.After making 16 starts in the regular season, plus another in the playoffs, Bushrod ended the season with a much brighter, more positive outlook on things than last offseason after he had lost his starting job in Chicago while dealing with shoulder issues.“Last offseason, depending on what day you called me, you never knew what I was going to do this year,” he said. “I just think going through a couple of rough seasons and how everything ended last year, I just think that I’m appreciative because of how I did grow as a football player and as a person. More importantly as a person.“You get in there and you start for so long, start for so long, start for so long, and then the organization takes a different turn, they get in a different direction, there’s a couple different ways you can deal with that. How are you going to deal with it? Are you going to pout about it and maybe put yourself in a bad position for the future? You’re going to pout about it regardless, it’s jut about how you react, I guess, going forward.“I’m just thankful that I had the correct support around me and (that) kind of kept me in the right state of mind. Now, I got the opportunity to come here and be here and have a chance to be not just on a winning season but a double-digit-win season and a playoff berth. That’s why you come back. I’m just happy that it worked out that way.”