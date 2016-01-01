COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Dolphins At Steelers

Sunday, Jan. 81 p.m. ETHeinz Field; Pittsburgh, Pa.CBSim Nantz, play-by-play; Phil Simms, color analyst; Tracy Wolfson, sideline; Jay Feely, sidelineKISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WMYM (990 AM-Spanish)English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo MartellSteelers lead 12-11Dolphins lead 2-1Dolphins lead 9-6Steelers lead 7-42016 at Miami; Dolphins 30, Steelers 151984 AFC Championship Game at Miami; Dolphins 45, Steelers 28The first time the Dolphins faced the Steelers in the playoffs was during their perfect season of 1972 and the AFC Championship Game took place in Pittsburgh because home-field advantage in those days was awarded on a rotational basis. Larry Seiple’s 37-yard run off a fake punt proved the catalyst in a 21-17 Dolphins victory during which Bob Griese returned to the lineup after halftime in his first appearance since sustaining a broken leg in Week 5.The Dolphins have won the past two meetings and reached 30 points both times, 34-28 in 2013 and 30-15 this season. Before that last game, the previous four meetings were decided by six points or less.11-5Won 27-24 in overtime vs. ClevelandThe loss against the Dolphins in mid-October started a four-game slide for the Steelers, but they closed out the regular season with seven consecutive victories, including their stirring Christmas Day victory against the Baltimore Ravens that clinched the AFC North title. The offense was a constant during that winning streak as the Steelers scored at least 24 points every time out. Wide receiver Antonio Brown finished second in the NFL with 106 catches, Le’Veon Bell was fifth in rushing with 1,268 yards despite missing the first three games because of a league suspension, and Ben Roethlisberger was sixth in touchdown passes with 29. Roethlisberger was sacked only four times in his last seven games. Defensively, the Steelers were tied for ninth in the NFL with 38 sacks, with veteran James Harrison leading the way with five.CB Artie Burns (draft-1st round), S Sean Davis (draft-2nd), DT Javon Hargrave (draft-3rd), DE Ricardo Mathews (San Diego), CB Justin Gilbert (Cleveland), TE Ladarius Green (San Diego)WR Martavis Bryant (NFL suspension), QB Michael Vick, TE Heath Miller, TE Matt Spaeth, CB Antwon Blake, S Will Allen, LB Sean Spence, NT Steve McLendon, DE Cameron Heyward (IR), WR Markus Wheaton (IR), S Shamarko Thomas (IR)QB(knee)CB(ankle)LB(knee), CB(thigh), S(chest), C/G(knee)LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle)S Robert Golden (ankle), TE Ladarius Green (concussion), LB Vince Williams (shoulder)