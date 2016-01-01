COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Dolphins At Steelers

GAME FACTS
DATE: Sunday, Jan. 8
TIME: 1 p.m. ET
SITE: Heinz Field; Pittsburgh, Pa.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Jim Nantz, play-by-play; Phil Simms, color analyst; Tracy Wolfson, sideline; Jay Feely, sideline
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WMYM (990 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell
THE SERIES
REGULAR SEASON SERIES: Steelers lead 12-11
PLAYOFF SERIES: Dolphins lead 2-1
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 9-6
AT PITTSBURGH: Steelers lead 7-4
LAST MEETING: 2016 at Miami; Dolphins 30, Steelers 15
LAST PLAYOFF MEETING: 1984 AFC Championship Game at Miami; Dolphins 45, Steelers 28
HISTORY LESSON: The first time the Dolphins faced the Steelers in the playoffs was during their perfect season of 1972 and the AFC Championship Game took place in Pittsburgh because home-field advantage in those days was awarded on a rotational basis. Larry Seiple’s 37-yard run off a fake punt proved the catalyst in a 21-17 Dolphins victory during which Bob Griese returned to the lineup after halftime in his first appearance since sustaining a broken leg in Week 5.
SERIES TREND: The Dolphins have won the past two meetings and reached 30 points both times, 34-28 in 2013 and 30-15 this season. Before that last game, the previous four meetings were decided by six points or less.
SCOUTING REPORT
PIITSBURGH’S RECORD: 11-5
LAST GAME: Won 27-24 in overtime vs. Cleveland
OVERVIEW: The loss against the Dolphins in mid-October started a four-game slide for the Steelers, but they closed out the regular season with seven consecutive victories, including their stirring Christmas Day victory against the Baltimore Ravens that clinched the AFC North title. The offense was a constant during that winning streak as the Steelers scored at least 24 points every time out. Wide receiver Antonio Brown finished second in the NFL with 106 catches, Le’Veon Bell was fifth in rushing with 1,268 yards despite missing the first three games because of a league suspension, and Ben Roethlisberger was sixth in touchdown passes with 29. Roethlisberger was sacked only four times in his last seven games. Defensively, the Steelers were tied for ninth in the NFL with 38 sacks, with veteran James Harrison leading the way with five.
KEY NEW FACES: CB Artie Burns (draft-1st round), S Sean Davis (draft-2nd), DT Javon Hargrave (draft-3rd), DE Ricardo Mathews (San Diego), CB Justin Gilbert (Cleveland), TE Ladarius Green (San Diego)
KEY VETERANS GONE: WR Martavis Bryant (NFL suspension), QB Michael Vick, TE Heath Miller, TE Matt Spaeth, CB Antwon Blake, S Will Allen, LB Sean Spence, NT Steve McLendon, DE Cameron Heyward (IR), WR Markus Wheaton (IR), S Shamarko Thomas (IR)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
DOLPHINS
Out – QB
Doubtful — CB
Questionable – LB
STEELERS
Out – LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle)
Questionable – S Robert Golden (ankle), TE Ladarius Green (concussion), LB Vince Williams (shoulder)