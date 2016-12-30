COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Patriots At Dolphins

Sunday, Jan. 11 p.m. ETHard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.CBSIan Eagle, play-by-play; Dan Fouts, color analyst; Evan Washburn, sideline reporterKISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WMYM (990 AM-Spanish)English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo MartellMiami leads 53-49 (including playoffs)Dolphins lead 36-14Patriots lead 34-17Patriots lead 1-02016 at New England; Patriots 31, Dolphins 24We’ll go with recent history here, the 2015 season finale to be precise. The Patriots were in the same situation, needing a victory to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. But the Dolphins, out of playoff contention, shut down the Patriots offense and came away with a 20-10 victory. The Dolphins broke a 10-10 tie midway through the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass fromto, two plays after Tannehill had a 46-yard completion toto the New England 6-yard line.That victory last season was the third in a row at home for the Dolphins against New England. The Dolphins also won in December 2013 and in the 2014 season opener. This will be the second time the teams play on New Year’s Day — the Dolphins won 28-26 at New England to close out the 2005 season.13-2Won 41-3 vs. N.Y. JetsThe Patriots come to Hard Rock Stadium two weeks after clinching their eighth consecutive AFC East title and their 13th in the past 15 years. Tom Brady has put himself in MVP contention despite missing the first four games of the season by compiling a 110.7 passer rating (second in the NFL) and throwing 25 touchdown passes against only two interceptions. Running back LeGarrette Blount has helped make up for the absence of star tight end Rob Gronkowski by ranking second in the league with 16 touchdowns. Despite trading away starting linebackers Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins, the Patriots lead the NFL in scoring defense.CB Cyrus Jones (draft-2nd round), G Joe Thuney (draft-3rd), QB Jacoby Brissett (draft-3rd), WR Malcolm Mitchell (draft-4th), WR Chris Hogan (San Francisco), CB Eric Rowe (Philadelphia), LB Kyle Van Noy (Detroit), TE Martellus Bennett (Chicago), DE Chris Long (St. Louis), LB Shea McClellin (Chicago), LB Barkevious Mingo (Cleveland), WR Michael Floyd (Arizona)DE Chandler Jones, LB Jamie Collins, TE Rob Gronkowski (IR), T Sebastian Vollmer (PUP), G Tre Jackson (PUP), LB Jerod Mayo, LB Jonathan Freeny (IR)QB Ryan Tannehill (knee)(knee), CB(ankle)RB(shoulder), LB(knee), DE(ankle)WR Danny Amendola (ankle), CB Cyrus Jones (knee)– WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), QB Tom Brady (thigh), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), WR/ST Matthew Slater (foot)