Countdown To Kickoff: #ATLvsMIA

Breaking down the Dolphins-Falcons matchup.



MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0) vs. ATLANTA FALCONS (0-0)



GAME FACTS



DATE: Thursday, Aug. 10

TIME: 7 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.



TV: In Miami-Fort Lauderdale, WFOR-TV (CBS 4); in Naples/Fort Myers, WBBH-TV (Channel 2) and WBBH-D2/Comcast, Spanish (Channel 216); in West Palm Beach, WTVX-CW (Channel 34) and WWHB (Channel 48, Spanish); in Orlando, WRDQ (Channel 27)





TV ANNOUNCERS: Dick Stockton, play-by-play; Bob Griese, analysis; Nat Moore, analysis; Kim Bokamper, sideline

TV REPLAY: NFL Network, Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9:30 a.m.; Monday, Aug. 14, 4:30 a.m.



RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

RADIO ANNOUNCERS: Jimmy Cefalo, play-by-play; Joe Rose, analysis; Jason Taylor, analysis; Raul Striker Jr., play-by-play (Spanish); Eduardo Martell, analysis (Spanish)



THE SERIES (PRESEASON)



SERIES RECORD: Atlanta leads 8-7

AT MIAMI: Falcons lead 5-4

AT ATLANTA: Falcons lead 3-2

AT ORLANDO: Dolphins lead 1-0

LAST MEETING: 2016 at Orlando; Dolphins 17, Falcons 6



SERIES TREND: The Dolphins have won the past two meetings after Atlanta had taken four of the previous five. The victory at Camping World Stadium last August followed a 13-9 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in 2015.

HISTORY LESSON: This will mark the fourth time the Dolphins have opened the preseason against Atlanta, and two of the first three meetings were high-scoring affairs. The Dolphins beat the Falcons 28-27 in 1993 and 28-27 in 2011. The other preseason opener against Atlanta ended in a 16-10 Dolphins loss in 2014.



SCOUTING REPORT





ATLANTA’S 2016 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-5 (lost in Super Bowl against New England)



ATLANTA’S 2016 PRESEASON RECORD: 3-1



OVERVIEW: The Falcons will be playing their first game since they squandered a 28-3 third-quarter lead against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Pretty much every key player is back for Atlanta from that 2016 season, including league MVP Matt Ryan, star wide receiver Julio Jones and NFL sack leader Vic Beasley Jr. Atlanta is loaded enough to make another run deep into the playoffs, provided they can avoid the hangover that has hit many Super Bowl losing teams in recent years — particularly given the way they lost that game.



KEY NEW FACES: DE Takkarist McKinley (draft-1st round), LB Duke Riley (draft-3rd), DT Dontari Poe (Kansas City), DE Jack Crawford (Dallas)



KEY VETERANS GONE: G Chris Chester, LB Philip Wheeler, DT Jonathan Babineaux, DE Dwight Freeney, DE Tyson Jackson, FB Patrick DiMarco