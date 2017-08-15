Countdown To Kickoff: #BALvsMIA

Breaking down the Dolphins-Ravens matchup.



MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-0) vs. BALTIMORE RAVENS (1-0)





GAME FACTS



DATE: Thursday, Aug. 17

TIME: 7 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.



TV: In Miami-Fort Lauderdale, WFOR-TV (CBS 4); in Naples/Fort Myers, WBBH-TV (Channel 2) and WBBH-D2/Comcast, Spanish (Channel 216); in West Palm Beach, WTVX-CW (Channel 34) and WWHB (Channel 48, Spanish); in Orlando, WRDQ (Channel 27)



TV ANNOUNCERS: Dick Stockton, play-by-play; Bob Griese, analysis; Nat Moore, analysis; Kim Bokamper, sideline





TV REPLAY: NFL Network, Friday, Aug. 18 at 12 a.m.; Friday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 4 a.m.



RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)



RADIO ANNOUNCERS: Jimmy Cefalo, play-by-play; Joe Rose, analysis; Raul Striker Jr., play-by-play (Spanish); Eduardo Martell, analysis (Spanish)



THE SERIES (PRESEASON)

SERIES RECORD: First meeting

HISTORY LESSON: Prior to this year, Baltimore had been the only team the Dolphins had never faced in the preseason.

SCOUTING REPORT



BALTIMORE’S 2016 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 8-8

BALTIMORE’S 2017 PRESEASON RECORD: 1-0



OVERVIEW: The Ravens opened the preseason with a convincing victory against the Washington Redskins as they prepare for what they hope will be a rebound season. The Ravens focused on defense in the 2017 NFL draft, selecting four players on that side of the ball in the first three rounds, starting with Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey — the son of former Dolphins running back Bobby Humphrey. The Ravens also added some experience on defense with the free agent signings of former Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson and former Chiefs and Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr. Injuries have been an issue on offense, highlighted by a back injury that has sidelined quarterback Joe Flacco. Season-ending injuries to Dennis Pitta and Crockett Gilmore also forced a restructuring at tight end that led to the acquisition of former New York Giants starter Larry Donnell.



KEY NEW FACES: CB Marlon Humphrey (draft-1st round), LB Tyus Bowser (draft-2nd), DE Chris Wormley (draft-3rd), LB Tim Williams (draft-3rd), RB Danny Woodhead (San Diego), TE Larry Donnell (N.Y. Giants), WR Jeremy Maclin (Kansas City), S Tony Jefferson (Arizona), CB Brandon Carr (Dallas)



KEY VETERANS GONE: FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE Dennis Pitta, WR Steve Smith, WR Kamar Aiken, LB Zach Orr, DT Timmy Jernigan, DE Lawrence Guy, G/C Jeremy Zuttah