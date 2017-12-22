Countdown To Kickoff: Dolphins - Chiefs

Breaking down the Dolphins-Chiefs matchup.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-8) vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-6)



GAME FACTS



DATE: Sunday, Dec. 24

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Arrowhead Stadium; Kansas City, Mo. TV: CBS

TV ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Rich Gannon, color analyst; Jenny Dell, sideline DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell







THE SERIES

SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 16-13 (including playoffs)

AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 11-7

AT KANSAS CITY: Chiefs lead 6-5

LAST MEETING: 2014 at Miami; Chiefs 34, Dolphins 15

HISTORY LESSON: The Dolphins’ last December visit to Kansas City produced the coldest game in franchise history (10 degrees at kickoff) and one of the most important victories in the past 20 years. Behind tight end Anthony Fasano ’s two touchdown receptions, the Dolphins defeated the Chiefs 38-31 to set the stage for clinching the AFC East title the following week against the New York Jets.

SERIES TREND: Two things stand out in the recent history of the series. The first is the success of the road team, with the visiting team winning four of the past five matchups. The one exception was the Dolphins’ 13-10 victory in Miami in 2006. There’s also been a lot of scoring of late, with the winning team scoring 30 points or more in five of the past six games.



SCOUTING REPORT



KANSAS CITY’S RECORD: 8-6

LAST GAME: Won 30-13 vs. L.A. Chargers





OVERVIEW: The Chiefs need only one victory to clinch a second consecutive AFC West title after they handled the Chargers in their showdown last Saturday night. The Chiefs were the last NFL team to lose this season after starting 5-0, but then lost six of their next seven before rebounding with division victories against the Raiders and Chargers. The offense has led the way for Kansas City this season — rookie running back Kareem Hunt already has rushed for 1,201 yards and has a team-high nine touchdowns; tight end Travis Kelce leads the team with 79 catches and needs 9 yards to reach 1,000 on the season; Tyreek Hill leads the team with 1,074 receiving yards; and quarterback Alex Smith leads the NFL in passer rating at 105.4. Linebacker Justin Houston (9.5) and cornerback Marcus Peters (five INTs) lead a defense that has been playing much better of late.



KEY NEW FACES: RB Kareem Hunt (draft-3rd round), DT Bennie Logan (Philadelphia), CB Darrell Revis (N.Y. Jets), LB Reggie Ragland (Buffalo), OL Cameron Erving (Cleveland) KEY VETERANS GONE: DT Dontari Poe, WR Jeremy Maclin, S Eric Berry (IR), K Cairo Santos



FINAL INJURY REPORT

DOLPHINS



Doubtful — QB Matt Moore (foot), RB Damien Williams (shoulder)

Questionable – DE Andre Branch (knee), DE Terrence Fede (knee), S T.J. McDonald (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (ankle), CB Cordrea Tankersley (ankle), S Michael Thomas (knee)



CHIEFS



Questionable — LB Justin Houston (illness)