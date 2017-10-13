Countdown To Kickoff: #MIAvsATL

Breaking down the Dolphins-Falcons matchup.



MIAMI DOLPHINS (2-2) vs. ATLANTA FALCONS (3-1)







GAME FACTS



DATE: Sunday, Oct. 15

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.

TV: CBS

TV ANNOUNCERS: Greg Gumbel, play-by-play; Trent Green, color analyst; Jamie Erdahl, sideline

DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell



THE SERIES

SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 8-4

AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 6-2

AT ATLANTA: Teams tied 2-2

LAST MEETING: 2013 at Miami; Dolphins 27, Falcons 23

SERIES TREND: What stands out about the series is the number of close games. Eight of the past 10 meetings were decided by seven points or less, including Dolphins victories in 1980 (20-17), 1983 (31-24), 1992 (21-17), 1995 (21-20), 2001 (21-14) and 2013.

HISTORY LESSON: Perhaps the most dramatic of those close victories came in 1995 when Dan Marino threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Irving Fryar with 11 seconds left at the Orange Bowl. The touchdown came after the Dolphins defense made a big stop on fourth-and-1 when the Falcons bypassed the chance to attempt a 44-yard field goal in the final two minutes.



SCOUTING REPORT



ATLANTA’S RECORD: 3-1

LAST GAME: Lost 23-17 vs. Buffalo





OVERVIEW: The Falcons are trying to avoid the usual hangover that befalls the Super Bowl runner-up, a possibility some considered even more pronounced because of their failure to hang on to a 28-3 lead against New England last February. Atlanta began the season with victories against the Bears, Packers and Lions before the six-point loss against the Bills before their bye week. Atlanta has pretty much the same nucleus as last season, highlighted by the offensive trio of quarterback Matt Ryan, running back Devonta Freeman and wide receiver Julio Jones. Ryan began the season with consecutive games with a passer rating of more than 100, but he struggled the past two games (77.6 and 61.8 rating). Outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr., a first-round pick in 2015, led the NFL with 15.5 sacks last season and has two sacks in four games so far this season.



KEY NEW FACES: DE Takkarist McKinley (draft-1st round), LB Duke Riley (draft-3rd), WR Andre Roberts (Detroit), T Ty Sambrailo (Denver), DT Dontari Poe (Kansas City)



KEY VETERANS GONE: FB Patrick DiMarco, LB Philip Wheeler, DE Dwight Freeney, DE Tyson Jackson



FINAL INJURY REPORT