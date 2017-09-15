Countdown To Kickoff: #MIAvsLAC

Breaking down the Dolphins-Chargers matchup.

Sunday, Sept. 174:05 p.m. ETStubHub Center; Los Angeles, Calif.In Miami-Fort Lauderdale, WFOR-TV (CBS 4); in Fort Myers, WINK-TV; in West Palm Beach, WPEC-TVGreg Gumbel, play-by-play; Trent Green, analysis; Jamie Erdahl, sideline RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)Jimmy Cefalo, play-by-play; Bob Griese, color analyst; Joe Rose, color analyst; Kim Bokamper (sideline); Raul Striker Jr., play-by-play (Spanish); Eduardo Martell, analysis (Spanish)

Miami leads 17-15 (including playoffs)Dolphins lead 10-4Chargers lead 11-6Dolphins lead 1-02016 at San Diego; Dolphins 31, Chargers 24The Dolphins have won three of the past four meetings and last year snapped the home team’s six-game winning streak in the series. Prior to the Dolphins’ victory at Qualcomm Stadium last November, the last time the road team won was in 2005 when the Dolphins beat the Chargers 23-21.The only other time in franchise history the Dolphins played their season opener in Week 2 after a postponement was in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew pushed back the home opener against New England. The Dolphins, as is the case this time, then went on the road. They faced the Cleveland Browns in a Monday night game and pulled out a 27-23 victory when Mark Higgs scored a late-minute touchdown.0-1Lost at Denver, 24-21

The Chargers are back in Los Angeles after 56 years in San Diego and will be playing their first game at their temporary home, the StubHub Center. The Chargers opened their schedule at Denver on Monday night and suffered the kind of loss that typified their 5-11 season of 2016. The Chargers trailed 24-7 before putting themselves in position to tie the game in the final seconds, only to see their field goal attempt get blocked. It was eerily familiar for the Chargers, who lost eight games by seven points or less last season. Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes in the opener, including one to Keenan Allen, who is back after missing all but one half of last season with a knee injury. Former first-round pick Melvin Gordon is coming off a 12-touchdown season and also scored against the Broncos. The defense is led by ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, as well as cornerback Casey Hayward, who led the NFL in 2016 with seven interceptions.S Tre Boston (Carolina), QB Cardale Jones (Buffalo), T Russell Okung (Denver), CB Desmond King (draft-5th round), K Younghoe Koo (rookie free agent)S Dwight Lowery, K Josh Lambo, LB Tourek Williams, G Forrest Lamp (IR), LB Denzel Perryman (IR)Out — LB(hamstring) Questionable — WR(knee)Out — S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion/shoulder); CB Jason Verrett (knee); WR Mike Williams (back) Questionable — DE Jerry Attaochu (hamstring); WR Dontrelle Inman (groin); TE Sean McGrath (knee)