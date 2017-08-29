Countdown To Kickoff: #MIAvsMIN

Breaking down the Dolphins-Vikings matchup.



GAME FACTS



DATE: Thursday, Aug. 31

TIME: 8 p.m. ET

SITE: U.S. Bank Stadium; Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: In Miami-Fort Lauderdale, WFOR-TV (CBS 4); in Naples/Fort Myers, WBBH-TV (Channel 2) and WBBH-D2/Comcast, Spanish (Channel 216); in West Palm Beach, WTVX-CW (Channel 34) and WWHB (Channel 48, Spanish); in Orlando, WRDQ (Channel 27)

TV ANNOUNCERS: Dick Stockton, play-by-play; Bob Griese, analysis; Nat Moore, analysis; Kim Bokamper, sideline

NFL NETWORK REPLAY: Friday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.

RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

RADIO ANNOUNCERS: Jimmy Cefalo, play-by-play; Joe Rose, analysis; Raul Striker Jr., play-by-play (Spanish); Eduardo Martell, analysis (Spanish)





NFL GAME PASS: Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games and replays of every game as part of the NFL Game Pass package. For information, CLICK HERE.



THE SERIES (PRESEASON)



SERIES RECORD: Minnesota leads 12-8

AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 5-4

AT MINNESOTA: Vikings lead 7-3

AT TAMPA: Vikings lead 1-0



LAST MEETING: 2001 at Minnesota; Vikings 20, Dolphins 7



SERIES TREND: The Dolphins and Vikings faced off in the preseason 11 consecutive years from 1971-81 and then met five times in a seven-year span from 1984-90, but this will be only the third meeting since then. Minnesota has had the best of it lately, winning six of the past seven meetings.



HISTORY LESSON: The last preseason meeting between the teams also came in the final week. In that 2001 game, the Dolphins used four quarterbacks — Jay Fiedler, Ray Lucas, Cade McNown and Mike Quinn. Lucas scored Miami’s only touchdown that night when his 1-yard run gave the Dolphins a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. Minnesota’s first touchdown that night came on a 6-yard pass to Randy Moss from Daunte Culpepper, who would become the Dolphins’ starting quarterback four years later.



SCOUTING REPORT



MINNESOTA’S 2016 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 8-8

MINNESOTA’S 2017 PRESEASON RECORD: 2-1

LAST GAME: Won against San Francisco, 32-31



OVERVIEW: The Vikings will be looking to close another successful preseason under Mike Zimmer, who has a 14-2 preseason record in four seasons as Minnesota head coach. The Vikings are heading into their first season without Adrian Peterson, with rookie second-round pick Dalvin Cook from Florida State and former Raiders starter Latavius Murray slated to handle the ball-carrying duties. The focal point on offense, though, will remain quarterback Sam Bradford, who the Vikings acquired before the start of last season after Teddy Bridgewater suffered a serious leg injury in practice. The strength of this Minnesota team should be the defense, which features budding star Danielle Hunter at defensive end, two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr, and a top-notch secondary led by cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith.

KEY NEW FACES: RB Dalvin Cook (draft-2nd round), C Pat Elflein (draft-3rd), RB Latavius Murray (Oakland), WR Michael Floyd (New England), T Riley Reiff (Detroit)

KEY VETERANS GONE: RB Adrian Peterson, RB Matt Asiata, CB Captain Munnerlyn, LB Chad Greenway