Countdown To Kickoff: #MIAvsNYJ

Breaking down the Dolphins-Jets matchup.

DATE: Sunday, Sept. 24TIME: 1 p.m. ETSITE: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J.TV: CBSTV ANNOUNCERS:(Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; Steve Beuerlein, color analyst; Steve Tasker, color analyst)DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell

SERIES RECORD: New York leads 53-49-1 (including playoffs)AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 26-24-1AT NEW YORK: Jets lead 28-23AT LONDON, ENGLAND: Jets lead 1-0LAST MEETING: 2016 at New York; Dolphins 34, Jets 13SERIES TREND: The Dolphins are coming off their first season sweep of the Jets since 2009, with a 27-23 victory at Hard Rock Stadium preceding the 21-point victory last December. The game at Miami last season was the only of the past five meetings decided by less than 13 points. HISTORY LESSON: Like this year, the Dolphins played their second game of the season on the road against the Jets in 2003 and they left New York with a 21-10 victory. Ricky Williams rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins, who also got TDs from quarterback Jay Fiedler (9-yard run) and tight end Randy McMichael (8-yard reception).

NEW YORK’S RECORD: 0-2LAST GAME: Lost 45-20 at OaklandOVERVIEW: Things have been going in the wrong direction for the Jets since they lost a chance at making the playoffs in 2015 with a loss against the Buffalo Bills in the season finale. After a 5-11 record last season, the Jets began this year with losses against the Bills and the Raiders. Veteran Josh McCown has been starting at quarterback over recent draft picks Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenburg, and the team said goodbye to key players like Nick Mangold, David Harris, Darrelle Revis, Brandon Marshall and Sheldon Richardson, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks this summer. The headliners on the Jets roster are defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson.KEY NEW FACES: S Jamal Adams (draft-1st round), S Marcus Maye (draft-2nd), QB Josh McCown (Cleveland), WR Jeremy Kerley (San Francisco), OL Kelvin Beachum (Jacksonville), CB Morris Claiborne (Dallas), WR Jermaine Kearse (Seattle), LB Demario Davis (Cleveland), K Chandler Catanzaro (Arizona)KEY VETERANS GONE: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Brandon Marshall, WR Quincy Enunwa (IR), TE Brandon Bostick, K Nick Folk, LB David Harris, DL Sheldon Richardson, S Calvin Pryor, S Marcus Gilchrist, CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold

Miami Dolphins
Out — LB (hamstring)
Doubtful — DT (ankle)
Questionable — RB (knee), WR (knee), WR (ankle), RB (rib)

New York JetsOut — TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow), OL Brian Winters (abdomen)Doubtful — TE Jordan Leggett (knee), DB Rontez Miles (eye)Questionable — TE Will Tye (illness), DL Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder)