Countdown To Kickoff: #MIAvsPHI

Breaking down the Dolphins-Eagles matchup.



MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-1) vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-1)



GAME FACTS



DATE: Thursday, Aug. 24

TIME: 7 p.m. ET

SITE: Lincoln Financial Field; Philadelphia, Pa.



TV: In Miami-Fort Lauderdale, WFOR-TV (CBS 4); in Naples/Fort Myers, WBBH-TV (Channel 2) and WBBH-D2/Comcast, Spanish (Channel 216); in West Palm Beach, WTVX-CW (Channel 34) and WWHB (Channel 48, Spanish); in Orlando, WRDQ (Channel 27)

TV ANNOUNCERS: Dick Stockton, play-by-play; Bob Griese, analysis; Nat Moore, analysis; Kim Bokamper, sideline



NFL Network: Live — Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.; Replays — Friday, Aug. 25, 1:30 a.m.; Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.





NFL GAME PASS: Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games and replays of every game as part of the NFL Game Pass package. For information, CLICK HERE.



RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

RADIO ANNOUNCERS: Jimmy Cefalo, play-by-play; Joe Rose, analysis; Raul Striker Jr., play-by-play (Spanish); Eduardo Martell, analysis (Spanish)



THE SERIES (PRESEASON)





SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 5-4

AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 3-2

AT PHILADELPHIA: Dolphins lead 2-1

AT CANTON, OHIO: Eagles lead 1-0

LAST MEETING: 1990 at Philadelphia; Eagles 23, Dolphins 14

SERIES TREND: The Dolphins and Eagles were regular preseason partners once upon a time, meeting four times in a five-year span ending with that 1990 game. The Eagles won the past two meetings, beating the Dolphins 20-10 in Miami in 1989 before the 1990 matchup.

HISTORY LESSON: The most lopsided victory in a Dolphins preseason game came against the Eagles in 1987 when the Dolphins won 35-3 at Veterans Stadium. The 32-point margin topped a 38-7 victory against the Washington Redskins four years earlier. That 1987 game, incidentally, also was played in the next-to-last week of the preseason.



SCOUTING REPORT



PHILADELPHIA’S 2016 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 7-9

PHILADELPHIA’S 2017 PRESEASON RECORD: 1-1

LAST GAME: Won against Buffalo, 20-16

OVERVIEW: The Eagles are getting ready for their second season under head coach Doug Pederson, whose playing career as a quarterback included a stint with the Dolphins. The Eagles offense revolves around quarterback Carson Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Wentz set an NFL rookie record last season with 379 completions and his 3,782 passing yards was the fourth-highest total ever for a rookie behind only the stats put up by Andrew Luck in 2012, Cam Newton in 2011 and Jameis Winston in 2015. The Eagles have three new key starters on offense, running back LeGarrette Blount and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is the headliner on a defense that also features first-round pick Derek Barnett, a defensive end from the University of Tennessee.

KEY NEW FACES: DE Derek Barnett (draft-1st round), CB Rasul Douglas (draft-3rd), RB LeGarrette Blount (New England), WR Alshon Jeffery (Chicago), WR Torrey Smith (San Francisco), G Chance Warmack (Tennessee), DE Chris Long (New England), DT Timmy Jernigan (Baltimore), CB Ronald Darby (Buffalo), QB Nick Foles (Kansas City)

KEY VETERANS GONE: RB Ryan Mathews, WR Jordan Matthews, WR Dorial Green-Beckham, CB Nolan Carroll, DE Connor Barwin, DT Bennie Logan, CB Leodis McKelvin