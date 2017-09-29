Countdown To Kickoff: #NOvsMIA

Breaking down the Dolphins-Saints matchup.

Sunday, Oct. 19:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time)Wembley Stadium; London, EnglandFOXKevin Burkhardt, play-by-play; Charles Davis, color analyst; Pam Oliver, sidelineKISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell

Miami leads 6-5Dolphins lead 3-1Saints lead 4-2Dolphins lead 1-02013 at New Orleans; Saints 38, Dolphins 17What stands out in this series is that the games haven’t necessarily been that close. Only three of the 11 meetings were decided by single digits. The Dolphins beat New Orleans 21-16 in 1980 and 31-27 in 1986, and the Saints won 33-30 in 1995.

The last Dolphins victory against the Saints (though they’ve met only twice since then) came in 2005 in another game that didn’t take place in Miami or New Orleans. That game was placed at LSU’s Tiger Stadium because of the effects of Hurricane Katrina on New Orleans. This also was the year before the Saints signed Drew Brees to be their quarterback. The Dolphins beat the Saints 21-6 in that 2005 game on the strength of a defense that recorded six sacks, including one by Kevin Carter that produced a safety.1-2Won 34-13 at CarolinaThe Saints looked like they could be headed for a very long year after opening the season with decisive losses against the Vikings and Patriots, but they rebounded in style last weekend with a dominating performance at Carolina. Quarterback Drew Brees remains the focal point of the team, and he’ll go into the game Sunday having completed 68.5 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions, good for an impressive passer rating of 109.7. Adrian Peterson was a marquee acquisition in the offseason, but his impact so far has been minimal. Rather, it’s former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram who continues to lead the way in the running game. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan (not to be confused with former Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron) is New Orleans’ best defensive player. He has two sacks so far this season.CB Marshon Lattimore (draft-1st round), T Ryan Ramczyk (draft-1st), S Marcus Williams (draft-2nd), RB Alvin Kamara (draft-3rd), LB Alex Anzalone (draft-3rd), WR Ted Ginn Jr. (Carolina), LB A.J. Klein (Carolina), DL Kendall Langford (Indianapolis), DE Alex Okafor (Arizona), RB Adrian Peterson (Minnesota), LB Manti Te’o (San Diego), G Larry Warford (Detroit)RB Tim Hightower, FB John Kuhn (IR), WR Brandin Cooks, S Jairus Byrd, DT Nick Fairley (Non-Football Illness), S Roman Harper, LB, DE Darryl Tapp,

— T(knee)— DT(ankle)— RB(knee), LB(neck), LB(shoulder), G(ankle), LS(hamstring), WR(ankle), LB(hamstring), WR(hand), CB(hamstring)

— LB Ben Heeney (knee)— T Terron Armstead (shoulders), CB Sterling Moore (chest), WR Willie Snead (hamstring), T Zach Strief (knee)