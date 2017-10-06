Countdown To Kickoff: #TENvsMIA

Breaking down the Dolphins-Titans matchup.

Sunday, Oct. 81 p.m. ETHard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.CBSAndrew Catalon, play-by-play; James Lofton, color analyst; Chris Fischer, sidelineKISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell

Miami leads 19-17 (including playoffs)Dolphins lead 11-9Teams tied 6-6Teams tied 2-22016 at Miami; Titans 30, Dolphins 17The teams have alternated victories for the past six meetings, starting with the Dolphins’ 13-10 victory in 2006. The last four meetings were decided by 12 points of more, including Dolphins victories in 2010 (29-17) and 2015 (38-10). v HISTORY LESSON: The Dolphins faced Tennessee in their first season in their new home after they moved from Houston. In that game on Sept. 7 1997, the Dolphins defeated the Oilers (they didn’t change their nickname to Titans until later) in overtime on Olindo Mare’s third field goal of the game. Dan Marino threw for 324 yards in that game, with wide receiver O.J. McDuffie catching eight passes for 135 yards.

2-2Lost 57-14 at HoustonThe Titans entered the season as a popular pick to break through and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and things started off well enough with victories against Jacksonville and Seattle following an opening-day loss against the Oakland Raiders. But then came last Sunday when the Titans were embarrassed on the road by the Texans and rookie quarterback DeShaun Watson, with the added issue of their own quarterback leaving the game with an injury. Marcus Mariota underwent an MRI on his injured hamstring Monday and whether he plays against the Dolphins might be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, then veteran Matt Cassel will get the start. In any event, the strength of the Tennessee offense is the running game, which features running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry and an impressive offensive line. The defense is led by defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. Rookie Adoree’ Jackson, the second of two Tennessee first-round picks in the 2017 NFL draft, is a dangerous kick returner, with a punt return and kickoff return of last 40 yards already on his resume. KEY NEW FACES: WR Corey Davis (draft-1st), CB Adoree’ Jackson (draft-1st), TE Jonnu Smith (draft-3rd), CB Logan Ryan (New England), WR Eric Weems (Atlanta), NT Sylvester Williams (Denver), WR Eric Decker (N.Y. Jets), OLB Erik Walden (Indianapolis)CB Jason McCourty, TE, LB Sean Spence, WR Harry Douglas (IR-return), WR Tajae Sharpe

Questionable — DE(shoulder), CB(shoulder), LB(shoulder), CB(hamstring/foot), DT(ankle)Out — S Jonathan Cyprien (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hamstring)Questionable — QB Marcus Mariota (hamstring)