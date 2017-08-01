Cover 3: Fins | Football | Pop Culture

Wow, there were so many. How can we ever forget that Michael Jordan pose heading into the end zone? But of all the nine touchdowns he scored, the one that stands out for me was on Oct. 1, 2000 against the Cincinnati Bengals when Taylor had his first trifecta: A sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery for a touchdown all on the same play. He would do it one more time in his career, five years later against Denver, but it’s one against the Bengals that will always stay with me.There are so many sacks, forced fumbles and game-changing plays to choose from. It's very difficult for me to pick just one. So, I'll just go with something after the whistle, when JT's teammates paid him the ultimate honor of carrying him off of the field in his last game. Now the numerous hits on Tom Brady and scoop and score touchdowns were a close second, but that image of him going out on the shoulders of his teammates is the lasting image I'll have for this Dolphins Hall of Famer.When I think about JT’s great career, I always go back to a game at Cincinnati early in the 2000 season. The Dolphins were playing really poorly and were about to go into halftime trailing 13-3 before Taylor produced a defensive end “grand slam” — a sack, strip, fumble recovery and touchdown — against quarterback Akili Smith. The play totally turned around the game — and likely the season. That was JT at his best.

In my mind, surprise means they didn’t make the playoffs a year and will make it this year. There are several interesting possibilities, but I’m going with the Eagles — 7-9 last season — because I expect Carson Wentz to make a nice leap in his second season starting at quarterback and I feel like Doug Petersen is a good, quality coach that has his team trending in the right direction on both sides of the ball. I also like the Colts’ chances if Andrew Luck can return to full health.I hope that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decide to start surprising teams in week two of the NFL season! I really like the playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and quarterback Jameis Winston will only get better with more explosive players around him. If the defense can steadily improve as the season progresses, this could be a team to watch in the NFC.The team that jumps out is Tennessee, but after the strides the Titans made last season I’m not convinced that would qualify as a “surprise.” So, I’ll go with the Dolphins’ Week 2 opponents — the San Diego … oops, Los Angeles Chargers (still have to get used to that). The Chargers had a poor record in 2016, but their 5-11 easily could have been flipped around if not for late collapses. Philip Rivers remains a quality quarterback and the Chargers have a dynamic pass-rushing tandem with Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, son of former Dolphins first-round pick John Bosa.

I guess I’m going to go with chalk — Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — because both teams have dominated during the regular season and appear so solid in just about every area. I wouldn’t discount the Yankees in the American League or the Nationals in the National League because both improved during the trade period. As a lifelong Indians fan, I can’t/won't discount them either especially after their recent winning streak.Multiple teams have improved after the trade deadline, but I'm going with the N.Y. Yankees against the L.A. Dodgers in this year’s World Series.We’ll start with the American League because it sure looks as though the Houston Astros are far and away the best team. While I wouldn’t count out a repeat World Series appearance by the Cleveland Indians, it’s impossible to go against Houston. In the NL, the Dodgers took a big step at the trade deadline by acquiring pitcher Yu Darvish, but I’m going to go here with the Washington Nationals. And, no, it’s not because I was born in Montreal because the Nationals are not the Expos to me and never will be. But the Nationals can hit and have three good starters in Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez. This is the year they break through.