Cover 3: Fins | Football | Pop Culture

The offensive line clearly needs some stability at the top after the issues of a season ago. That’s why I’m looking for Jeremiah Washburn to have a big impact on this season. I got to know Washburn during his previous stint here, and he is a passionate coach with excellent credentials. I believe he’ll help unite that room.The biggest challenge for this new staff member is to put more points on the scoreboard, so it’s Dowell Loggains for me. It’s still Head Coach Adam Gase that will be calling the plays, but Loggains’ influence and getting the ball more consistently to the playmakers is how he can make a difference quickly. Loggains, along with Gase, needs to find ways that formations and motions will create matchups in the Dolphins favor more consistently in 2018. Everyone is looking for improvement after last season, and it’s up to Loggains to provide a spark for this entire group.The Dolphins could have significant turnover along the offensive line in 2018, which will make Jeremiah Washburn’s contribution potentially very significant. In addition, the Dolphins are hoping for a big step forward for 2016 first-round pickafter an uneven first season at left tackle. Washburn worked with Tunsil and the other offensive linemen as the assistant line coach in 2016, but now he’ll be the man in charge. That makes him the new assistant coach with the potential to have the most impact next season.

The Eagles have the advantage in several important areas, but the Patriots have the advantage in the most important area and that’s quarterback. I just can’t envision the Eagles having an answer for Tom Brady with the game on the line. Does anyone have that answer? I’ll go with the Patriots by six points.It’s hard to root for the New England Patriots against anybody, and I’m certainly not going to start on Super Bowl Sunday! That doesn’t mean that I believe they’re going to lose this weekend. I’m taking New England over Philadelphia because it’s very clear living in the AFC East over the last decade, the Patriots find ways to win with the best coach/quarterback duo in the NFL.It’s pretty amazing to think that the Eagles got to the Super Bowl after losing their MVP candidate quarterback (Carson Wentz) weeks after they lost their perennial Pro Bowl left tackle (Jason Peters). Philly was dominant in the NFC Championship Game with the defense jump-starting the rout with a pick-six and Nick Foles then delivering a great performance. Foles actually has been nothing but outstanding in his three career playoff games with a passer rating over 100 each time. Philly also has a very good defense, led by one of the most underappreciated talents in the NFL (tackle Fletcher Cox). All that said, it’s still impossible to pick against the Patriots, who just continue to find a way to get it done. Jacksonville had New England in a tough spot in the AFC Championship Game, but the Patriots were able to overcome. That’s what that team does. So why should this game be any different? Let’s go with New England in a close one.

Has to be Beyonce in 2013 and how she emerged from a cloud of smoke to put on one of the most energetic and unforgettable halftime performances.I’ve enjoyed most of the Super Bowl halftime shows over the last 10 or 15 years, and I’m going with the performance by Prince as my favorite. It occurred on Feb. 4, 2007 right here in Miami. It’s at the top of my list because he opened with a Queen hit “We Will Rock You,” continued with another cover of “All Along the Watchtower,” and ended with “Purple Rain” in the rain.Man, there have been a lot of good ones through the years. Actually, I have found myself enjoying pretty much every single one of them, including the performance by Lady Gaga last year. The ones that stand out, though, featured Michael Jackson, U2, The Who, Katy Perry (and Left Shark) and the Coldplay-Bruno Mars-Beyonce tripleheader. But the one performance that’s gotten perhaps the most acclaim was the show put on by Prince at Hard Rock Stadium in 2007 for the Super Bowl between Indianapolis and Chicago. Prince didn’t let a rainfall put a damper on his performance, which was nothing short of spectacular.