Cover 3: Fins | Football | Pop Culture

It was 1988, only a preseason game, but it featured two of the great all-time quarterbacks in Dan Marino and Joe Montana. I can remember them holding a press conference together, sitting on top of a London cab, the British press so enamored by these two American stars. The Dolphins, by the way, beat the 49ers 27-21 in what was called The American Bowl.My favorite memory happened in 2014 when Dolphins quarterbackpassed for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Oakland Raiders. Tannehill faced a challenging week with rumors of his job security being in jeopardy by then Head Coach Joe Philbin. Ryan responded and took advantage of the Raiders defense, completing 14 straight passes at one point and led the Dolphins to victory.The game against Oakland in 2014 was a complete thrashing by the Dolphins and the exclamation point came when Cortland Finnegan picked up a fumble by backup quarterback Matt McGloin, who was in the game because the Dolphins made Derek Carr so ineffective, and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. This was a great day for the Dolphins offense, but the defense also had four takeaways and Finnegan’s touchdown made it 38-7 near the end of the third quarter.

One of the weirdest weekends I can remember. But two quarterbacks, two great quarterbacks, stole the show. First there was Tom Brady lofting that perfect pass to Brandin Cooks to give the Patriots a wild win over the Texans. Then there was Aaron Rodgers being Aaron Rodgers and bringing the Pack back in regulation and then leading them to a stirring overtime victory over Cincinnati.Week three in the NFL was the week of the underdogs as Pittsburgh, Denver and Miami all went down in games that, on paper, looked like easy wins. The Steelers went down in overtime to the Chicago Bears 23-17, losing to a less talented team. Denver traveled to Buffalo where the Bills rebounded from a dreadful outing, losing 9-3 to Carolina, and stayed perfect at home defeating the Broncos 26-16. In New York, the Jets won their first game of the season, stifling the Dolphins offense in route to victory by the score of 20-6.I’m drawn to the Pittsburgh-Chicago game, and not just because of that bizarre play at the end of the first half when the Bears’ Marcus Cooper brought back memories of Leon Lett by pulling up before the goal line only to have the ball stripped from behind. No, this was more about a loss that showed the Steelers might not quite be the offensive juggernaut that was expected. This team has so much talent everywhere on offense that it should be putting up big numbers on a regular basis, but the Steelers managed only 17 points in an overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 2-1, but beat the Browns by only three points and lost against Chicago. With the Pittsburgh loss, Kansas City and New England stand as the top two teams in the AFC after Week 3.

For Baby Boomers like myself, l know the popular choice is probably The Beatles, but I’m going to go outside the box just a little with Herman’s Hermits from the 60’s and 70’s. Still know the words to so many of their songs. Two Favorites: “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter” and “Can’t You Hear My Heart Beat.” Brings back a lot of great memories.This was a difficult decision because there are multiple British bands that I really enjoy and currently listen to all of the time. The struggle for me is ranking them and then just picking one band when to end up at the top of the list. So, in the end, I would say Led Zeppelin is my number one choice, with The Beatles, The Who and The Rolling Stones rounding out my top four.Oh man, there are so many choices here. Any discussion of British music, though, has to start and end with The Beatles, which in my opinion is the best band of all time with no close second. The amount of good music that band produced is just insane. One of my favorite bands of the moment also happens to be British, and its name is Keane. It’s not necessarily that well known in South Florida; its most recognizable song might be “Somewhere Only We Know,” which has been used in movies and TV shows.