Cover 3: Fins | Football | Pop Culture

I am going to go with running back. I was tempted to choose quarterbackbecause I believe the ingredients are in place for Cutler to excel in this offense. But what I see in Ajayi is a player who will build off of what he accomplished last season, a player who is capable of rushing for 1,500 yards this season, certainly given the fact that he’ll touch the ball at least 20 times a game. Guess you could say, from my standpoint, someone named Jay will be the team’s MVP.Defensive end Cam Wake will get double-digit sacks again this season, and will win the team most valuable player award for 2017. I believe Wake will get more snaps this year to showcase his ability to rush the quarterback. Wake is in excellent physical shape and opposing teams won't be able to double team him consistently because of the push fromand rookieThe Dolphins have enough front-line players throughout their lineup that the possibilities here are abundant. The Dolphins have several playmakers on defense, such as, Ndamukong Suh and, but MVP honors usually go to someone on offense unless that unit really struggles. I’m not expecting that to be the case in 2017, far from it. I’ll go with QB Jay Cutler, who I expect will succeed again under Adam Gase and surpass what he did in Chicago in 2015 because he’s got a much better supporting cast.

I’m going to go with Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans who put up some remarkable numbers last season and, in fact, had more targets than any receiver in the league. Having DeSean Jackson on the other side should only open things up nicely for Evans. Of course, you could never go wrong taking Julio Jones or Antonio Brown, two players who mean so much to their respective teams.I believe Green Bay's Jordy Nelson will lead the league in receptions this season. Nelson is coming off of a year where he had 97 reception on over 150 plus targets, and should receive the same type of attention from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals won that title last season, but it’s hard to envision him doing it again in 2017 at age 34 (his birthday is Aug. 31). So we can look to the usual suspects, such as Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown, Jordy Nelson and the Dolphins’ own. The expected increased production fromand the addition ofcould take some targets away from Landry, so the best guess here is to go with Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

My two sons give me major grief because of the fantasy value I place on quarterbacks, so you know I’m going to have Aaron Rodgers in my top five. Clearly, though, the top two picks are running backs Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson, in that order. With Ezekiel Elliott suspended, that really opens things up. So my third through fifth picks are Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and Rodgers. Give me a sixth and I’ll flip a coin between Odell Beckham and Jay Ajayi and I wouldn’t regret either pick.: My top five fantasy picks are wide receiver Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals, running back Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.The first one who should be an automatic pick is Arizona running back David Johnson, who led the league in combined yards last season and scored 20 touchdowns. Le’Veon Bell of the Steelers is another high pick, assuming his contract dispute doesn’t become an issue in September. Two other running backs who should put up big fantasy numbers are LeSean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills and DeMarco Murray of the Tennessee Titans. Aaron Rodgers is the one quarterback who deserves top 5 consideration, and you also have to consider the aforementioned Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. So top five? Johnson, Bell, Murray, Rodgers and Brown.