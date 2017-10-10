Cover 3: Fins | Football | Pop Culture

It obviously has to go to the defense and there are several worthy candidates. My conclusion: It’s a toss-up between linebackerand safety, but I’m going to do with Jones because he has made more impactful plays, most notably his fumble return for a score against the Titans. Jones has shown in the first four games that he is now injury-free and playing at perhaps the highest level of his career.My MVP after four games is safety Reshad Jones. This was a close call for me between Jones and linebacker Kiko Alonso. Alonso was considered because of the amount of tackles and his adjusting back to the outside linebacker position. He's been all over the field and his consistent play has made this linebacking group a strength of the team. The difference for me is when Jones makes a spectacular play, it turns into points that this team desperately needs because of how the offense has struggled early in the season.This clearly has to go to a defensive player, where the Dolphins are allowing 17 points a game and are among the best in the league at stopping the run. From this end, the most consistently solid player in the first four games of the season was defensive tackle. He was a factor in every game and one of the main reasons opponents are averaging only 3.1 yards per rushing attempt against the Dolphins.

That the surprise team of the league is the Jacksonville Jaguars. I truthfully expected them to be one of the bottom tier teams, and I never expected their defense to be this good. But you go into Pittsburgh and shut down that Steelers offense to the tune of a 30-9 victory and it's clear you've got something going. Despite the up-and-down play of quarterback Blake Bortles, the Jaguars are 3-2 and seem as if they'll be in the playoff race throughout the season.The shocker in week five was the Jacksonville Jaguars going up to Pittsburgh and dismantling the Steelers, forcing quarterback Ben Roethisberger into five interceptions and winning easily 30-9. If the Jags are going to win more games like this, they'll need running back Leonard Fournette to stay healthy. His 181 yards and two touchdowns masked the inefficiencies of the Jacksonville pass offense. Also, the Jets won for the third straight week, defeating the Cleveland Browns to push their record to 3-2 and pull even with the Bills and Patriots atop the AFC East. I never thought that I would be writing that last sentence a month ago!There were several things that stood out in Week 5, including Kansas City's continued excellence on offense and Aaron Rodgers working some late-game magic, but the choice here was Jacksonville's impressive victory at Pittsburgh. The Jaguars' five interceptions against Ben Roethlisberger was impressive enough, even more so when you consider that two of them were pick-sixes. Jacksonville has a real good secondary, led by 2016 high draft pick Jalen Ramsey, and a budding superstar at running back in rookie Leonard Fournette, and a run at a division title certainly looks realistic, especially with Houston having lost J.J. Watt for the season.