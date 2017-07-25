Cover 3: Fins | Football | Pop Culture

Andy Cohen: For me, it’s always the quarterback, in this case Ryan Tannehill . He sets the tone for so many things and so many of his teammates feed off of how he practices. The hitting won’t start for a few days so right now it’s about timing and precision for Tannehill. He had a strong offseason, showing no signs of favoring his knee. Now we need to see it continue in training camp.

John Congemi: I'm excited to see wide out DeVante Parker and find out if the progress he made this offseason can translate into a breakout season for the third year player. He's bigger, stronger and finally 100 percent healthy, and hopefully his playmaking ability can take some pressure off of Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills .

Alain Poupart: There are a lot of players who fit into that category, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, wide receiver DeVante Parker and first-round pick Charles Harris . But the one who intrigues me the most is third-year defensive tackle Jordan Phillips for a couple of reasons. He’s a key player at a position without a lot of proven depth and he looked in the spring as though he was ready to make good on his promise to take things up another notch.

Who will lead the NFL in rushing in 2017?

Cohen: I’d like to say Jay Ajayi because, if the offensive line can come together, he has a real shot. But maybe that’s too much to ask with so many other options on offense. I’m therefore inclined to go with Pittsburgh's Le’Veon Bell. He doesn’t share carries, which will certainly help his numbers, and he is in the prime of his career and vying for a new contract as well. Makes plenty of sense to me.

Congemi: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott led the league last season in yards and carries, and with arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, should reach those heights again. The second-year pro should have plenty of challengers, including Arizona’s David Johnson and Tennessee's DeMarco Murray, but they might not get enough touches to catch Elliott for the second straight season.

Poupart: There are a few name that quickly come to mind, including Jay Ajayi, but it’s difficult to go against the 2016 rushing leader, Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. Elliott has two big things going for him, namely running behind perhaps the best offensive line in the NFL and then playing in an offense that isn’t designed around the quarterback such as those of, say, New England or Green Bay.

PSG vs. Juventus: Who’s going to win?

Cohen: While soccer admittedly isn’t my forte, this is nonetheless a significant match between two talented teams and certainly a tasty appetizer before Saturday’s main event between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. I’m going to go with Juventus in a close one, largely because of the talents of five-time Italian World Cup goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Wouldn’t mind seeing it come down to a shootout.

Congemi: While I’ll be the first to admit that I certainly know a lot more about football than futbol, I’m certainly intrigued by the quality of the soccer powerhouses that will be at Hard Rock Stadium this week starting this evening with the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. Both teams enter the 2017-18 season with unfinished business. At the end of the day, the additions of Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Wojciech Szczesny should make Juve a winner in what should be a hard-fought match this evening.

Poupart: Big-time soccer comes to Hard Rock Stadium this week and it starts with this matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. Both sides feature world-class players, including Italian goalie Gianluigi Buffon of Juventus and Brazilian defender Dani Alves of PSG. Buffon is considered perhaps the greatest goalie in soccer history, so it’s difficult to predict against Juventus here.