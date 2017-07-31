DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 1, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...





Running back Jay Ajayi ’s possible concussion put the running back position in the spotlight. Our take: Ajayi entered camp as the clear feature back, but the Dolphins have quality depth at the position with Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams .



Rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan continues to impress in his first training camp and is in the mix for a starting job. Our take: McMillan doesn’t seem fazed by anything he has seen so far in the NFL, which isn’t surprising considering he played at Ohio State.

The Dolphins are being cautious with safety Reshad Jones . Our take: This is similar to the situation involving Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey in that the Dolphins don’t really need to see a whole lot of Jones in training camp. The goal is to make sure he’s ready for the start of the regular season.



Almost two years removed from his Achilles injury, Cameron Wake is looking as good as ever. Our take: Wake simply is reaping the rewards of being so fanatical about taking care of his body.



