  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 10, 2017

Posted 59 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...



Ndamukong Suh poked a little fun at himself in a recent Foot Locker ad. Our take: This is an interesting different angle of the Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

The new-look Dolphins defense will get its first test in the preseason opener against Atlanta. Our take: The team’s top three picks in the 2017 NFL draft — Charles Harris, Raekwon McMillan and Cordrea Tankersley — are expected to see their first NFL game action.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Rookie defensive tackle Davon Godchaux making a push for more playing time. Our take: Godchaux clearly has been among the most impressive rookes during training camp.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

An inside look at the exchange of numbers between Jay Cutler and Brandon Doughty. Our take: Cutler has worn number 6 his entire NFL career, so it was widely anticipated that Doughty would let him have it. Of course, financial considerations never hurt.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

One writer suggests Jay Ajayi is the Dolphins’ most important player on offense. Our take: Ajayi, who isn’t likely to play in the preseason opener, most definitely belongs in the conversation.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Diving into the origins of the Adam Gase/Jay Cutler relationship. Our take: The two have known each other a long time and get along very well, which is one reason Cutler is with the Dolphins now.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

How former first-round pick Andre Carter got involved in coaching. Our take: The first-year Dolphins assistant defensive line was a prolific pass rusher in the NFL and he certainly should be an asset to the coaching staff.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Kenyan Drake, Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant both have shown significant progress in their second training camp. Our take: This is what you expect in a player going from a rookie into his second season. It’s also a positive sign for the Dolphins.

READ: ESPN

One man’s pick for the three standouts of training camp so far. Our take: It’s actually difficult to argue with the choices made here.

READ: USA TODAY