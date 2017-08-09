DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 10, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...







Ndamukong Suh poked a little fun at himself in a recent Foot Locker ad. Our take: This is an interesting different angle of the Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive tackle.



The new-look Dolphins defense will get its first test in the preseason opener against Atlanta. Our take: The team’s top three picks in the 2017 NFL draft — Charles Harris , Raekwon McMillan and Cordrea Tankersley — are expected to see their first NFL game action.



Rookie defensive tackle Davon Godchaux making a push for more playing time. Our take: Godchaux clearly has been among the most impressive rookes during training camp.



An inside look at the exchange of numbers between Jay Cutler and Brandon Doughty . Our take: Cutler has worn number 6 his entire NFL career, so it was widely anticipated that Doughty would let him have it. Of course, financial considerations never hurt.



One writer suggests Jay Ajayi is the Dolphins’ most important player on offense. Our take: Ajayi, who isn’t likely to play in the preseason opener, most definitely belongs in the conversation.



Diving into the origins of the Adam Gase/Jay Cutler relationship. Our take: The two have known each other a long time and get along very well, which is one reason Cutler is with the Dolphins now.



How former first-round pick Andre Carter got involved in coaching. Our take: The first-year Dolphins assistant defensive line was a prolific pass rusher in the NFL and he certainly should be an asset to the coaching staff.



Kenyan Drake , Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant both have shown significant progress in their second training camp. Our take: This is what you expect in a player going from a rookie into his second season. It’s also a positive sign for the Dolphins.



One man’s pick for the three standouts of training camp so far. Our take: It’s actually difficult to argue with the choices made here.



