DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 10, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...
READ: MIAMI HERALD
The new-look Dolphins defense will get its first test in the preseason opener against Atlanta. Our take: The team’s top three picks in the 2017 NFL draft —
READ: MIAMI HERALD
Rookie defensive tackle
READ: SUN-SENTINEL
An inside look at the exchange of numbers between
READ: SUN-SENTINEL
One writer suggests
READ: PALM BEACH POST
Diving into the origins of the Adam Gase/Jay Cutler relationship. Our take: The two have known each other a long time and get along very well, which is one reason Cutler is with the Dolphins now.
READ: PALM BEACH POST
How former first-round pick Andre Carter got involved in coaching. Our take: The first-year Dolphins assistant defensive line was a prolific pass rusher in the NFL and he certainly should be an asset to the coaching staff.
READ: PALM BEACH POST
READ: ESPN
One man’s pick for the three standouts of training camp so far. Our take: It’s actually difficult to argue with the choices made here.
READ: USA TODAY