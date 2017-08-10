DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 11, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...



The Dolphins opened the preseason with a three-point victory against Atlanta. Our take: It was a nice comeback for the Dolphins, who scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Owner Stephen Ross discusses the acquisition of Jay Cutler . Our take: The signing wasn’t cheap, but once again showed Ross’ willingness to do what it takes to bring home a championship.



Examining the dilemma that Ryan Tannehill currently is facing. Our take: It’s been more than a week since Tannehill injured his left knee and he must now decide whether to have surgery, a decision that he clearly isn’t taking lightly.



The preseason opener was marred by the knee injury sustained by linebacker Raekwon McMillan . Our take: The second-round pick was injured before being able to play a down on defense and now the question centers around how long he’ll be sidelined.



Quarterback Jay Cutler sat out the preseason opener, but he’ll obviously slated to play a key role in 2017. Our take: That Cutler would skip the game against Atlanta was only logical given the fact he’s only had full practice with the team.



Evaluating some of the performances in the preseason opener. Our take: This night was about younger players getting an opportunity, and a lot of them rose to the occasion.



Some observations from the preseason opener. Our take: As is always the case, the final score isn’t what matters most during a preseason game.



