  PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 11, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

The Dolphins opened the preseason with a three-point victory against Atlanta. Our take: It was a nice comeback for the Dolphins, who scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

READ: MIAMI HERALD  |  READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Owner Stephen Ross discusses the acquisition of Jay Cutler. Our take: The signing wasn’t cheap, but once again showed Ross’ willingness to do what it takes to bring home a championship.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Examining the dilemma that Ryan Tannehill currently is facing. Our take: It’s been more than a week since Tannehill injured his left knee and he must now decide whether to have surgery, a decision that he clearly isn’t taking lightly.

READ: MIAMI HEARLD

The preseason opener was marred by the knee injury sustained by linebacker Raekwon McMillan. Our take: The second-round pick was injured before being able to play a down on defense and now the question centers around how long he’ll be sidelined.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

Quarterback Jay Cutler sat out the preseason opener, but he’ll obviously slated to play a key role in 2017. Our take: That Cutler would skip the game against Atlanta was only logical given the fact he’s only had full practice with the team.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Evaluating some of the performances in the preseason opener. Our take: This night was about younger players getting an opportunity, and a lot of them rose to the occasion.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST

Some observations from the preseason opener. Our take: As is always the case, the final score isn’t what matters most during a preseason game.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL

The preseason will be an important time for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. Our take: The Dolphins are expecting the 2015 second-round pick to take a big step forward this season and the preseason is where he needs to set the tone.

READ: USA TODAY