DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 14, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...Quarterbackremains a hot topic around Dolphins camp, whether it be a need for more consistency, getting more comfortable in his new situation or building chemistry with his receivers.All of these issues are part of the process for Cutler considering he’s only been with the Dolphins for a short time.

The Dolphins’ rookie defensive linemen have made a good early impression.Fifth-round pickhas gotten the most attention, but he’s not the only young D-lineman who’s having a good camp.

Linebackeris confident he’ll make the most of his opportunity to land a starting job.Hull is such a good special teams player he figures to have a role on the team regardless, but he’d like to become a bigger factor on defense.

Centersat out practice Sunday, but he continues to make steady progress.Everything is going right according to plan in terms of Pouncey’s recovery, which obviously is great news for the Dolphins offensive line.