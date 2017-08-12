  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 14, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

Quarterback Jay Cutler remains a hot topic around Dolphins camp, whether it be a need for more consistency, getting more comfortable in his new situation or building chemistry with his receivers. Our take: All of these issues are part of the process for Cutler considering he’s only been with the Dolphins for a short time.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY | READ: PALM BEACH POST

The Dolphins’ rookie defensive linemen have made a good early impression. Our take: Fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux has gotten the most attention, but he’s not the only young D-lineman who’s having a good camp.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

Linebacker Mike Hull is confident he’ll make the most of his opportunity to land a starting job. Our take: Hull is such a good special teams player he figures to have a role on the team regardless, but he’d like to become a bigger factor on defense.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY

Center Mike Pouncey sat out practice Sunday, but he continues to make steady progress. Our take: Everything is going right according to plan in terms of Pouncey’s recovery, which obviously is great news for the Dolphins offensive line.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins