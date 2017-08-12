DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 14, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...
Quarterback Jay Cutler
remains a hot topic around Dolphins camp, whether it be a need for more consistency, getting more comfortable in his new situation or building chemistry with his receivers. Our take:
All of these issues are part of the process for Cutler considering he's only been with the Dolphins for a short time.
The Dolphins’ rookie defensive linemen have made a good early impression. Our take:
Fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux
Linebacker Mike Hull
is confident he’ll make the most of his opportunity to land a starting job. Our take:
Center Mike Pouncey
sat out practice Sunday, but he continues to make steady progress. Our take:
