DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 15, 2017

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins....’s training camp is proceeding just as planned.The Dolphins have stayed true to their plan of attack and now Pouncey could be on the verge of making his preseason debut. It’s not that he really needs it, but the Pro Bowl center wants to get into a game before the regular season.

Cornerback Xavien Howard appears ready to take a big step in his second season. Our take: Howard has been among the most impressive performers during training camp.



First-round pick Charles Harris has a clear goal when it comes to building on his preseason debut. Our take: Harris says he’s looking to play faster, which will come if he limits the amount of thinking he does on the field. All things considered, it was a solid debut for the defensive end from Missouri.



Jay Cutler could be ready to make his Dolphins debut. Our take: Cutler has looked mostly impressive in practice and it might be time to give him some snaps in a preseason game.



Matt Burke’s first foray into making defensive calls went smoothly. Our take: It’s not as though there ever were major concerns when it comes to Burke, a highly intelligent coach who was part of the Dolphins defensive coaching staff last season.



Linebacker Kiko Alonso is looking forward to going back to Philadelphia. Our take: Alonso spent one season with the Eagles before joining the Dolphins and he’ll be seeing some friends and former teammates during the joint practices in Philly next week.

