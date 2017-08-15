  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 16, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

The Dolphins are dealing with the loss of cornerback Tony Lippett. Our take: Lippett was an important contributor on defense, but the Dolphins also have a lot of depth at his position.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

Running back Jay Ajayi was removed from the concussion protocol. Our take: This was some positive news on the injury front in a training camp that hasn’t featured a ton of it.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

The Dolphins wrapped up training camp with a walk-through. Our take: Head Coach Adam Gase gave his players a semi-break while also managing to get some quality work in.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

One columnist’s training camp awards. Our take: As always, there were a lot of different storylines during the three weeks of practice.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

The Dolphins are dealing with some injury issues along the offensive line. Our take: The Dolphins have been juggling players at different positions, mostly inside, in order to establish some flexibility for the regular season.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Quarterback Jay Cutler will make his preseason debut Thursday against Baltimore. Our take: Cutler has been making steady progress since joining the Dolphins, both on the field and in terms of building some rapport with his new teammates.

READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

Tight end Julius Thomas says he doesn’t have anything left to prove. Our take: Thomas’ motivation these days comes from within, specifically just trying to perform to the best of his ability every time he’s on the field.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

