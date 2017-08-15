DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 16, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

The Dolphins are dealing with the loss of cornerbackLippett was an important contributor on defense, but the Dolphins also have a lot of depth at his position.Running backwas removed from the concussion protocol.This was some positive news on the injury front in a training camp that hasn’t featured a ton of it.

The Dolphins wrapped up training camp with a walk-through.Head Coach Adam Gase gave his players a semi-break while also managing to get some quality work in.

One columnist’s training camp awards.As always, there were a lot of different storylines during the three weeks of practice.

The Dolphins are dealing with some injury issues along the offensive line.The Dolphins have been juggling players at different positions, mostly inside, in order to establish some flexibility for the regular season.

Quarterbackwill make his preseason debut Thursday against Baltimore.Cutler has been making steady progress since joining the Dolphins, both on the field and in terms of building some rapport with his new teammates.Tight endsays he doesn’t have anything left to prove.Thomas’ motivation these days comes from within, specifically just trying to perform to the best of his ability every time he’s on the field.